To wrap the development of two districts at the top of the New Territories -- one of the city’s three main regions, along with Hong Kong Island and the Kowloon peninsula -- into a single, “vibrant” Northern Metropolis. The districts, Yuen Long and North District, have 27% of Hong Kong’s total area, but only 1 million of its 7.5 million residents. The plan is to raise that to 2.5 million residents over about 20 years, attracting people from more-crowded parts of a city that is often cited as the world’s least affordable housing market. It will also be home to an “international innovation and technology hub,” in what’s seen as another bid by the Hong Kong government to create a rival to Silicon Valley.