A sensitive radar detects an incoming round coming from 4 to 70 kilometers (2.5 to 43 miles) away and predicts its trajectory and point of impact. A control center processes that information and connects to a launcher that shoots a missile to destroy the round. The system is designed to respond only to projectiles that pose threats, particularly to population centers. It holds fire on rockets calculated to land in empty terrain and thus conserves missiles, which is especially important in the case of massive incoming rounds. The cost of each missile is about $40,000 to $50,000, according to a researcher at Israel’s Institute for National Security Studies. The batteries are mobile, and Israel has ten of them deployed throughout the country, according to U.S. military contractor Raytheon Technologies, which in 2014 began co-producing Iron Dome with the system’s originator, Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defense Systems. Each battery has three to four launchers and is designed to defend a 155-square-kilometer (60-square-mile) populated area, according to Raytheon. The system is designed to work effectively in all kinds of weather.