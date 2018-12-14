Derry, Northern Ireland, and the border between Ireland and Northern Ireland, stands in the view from the ancient hill fort Grianan of Aileach near Carrowreagh, Ireland, on Sunday, July 22, 2018. How to keep the Irish border open after the U.K. leaves the European Union has become the trickiest issue in Brexit negotiations. Photographer: Mary Turner/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)

The boundary between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, long the scene of tense checkpoints and violent protest, is once again caught up in a bitter division. When the U.K. leaves the European Union -- as British voters chose in a 2016 referendum -- the border between Ireland’s north and south will be the only land crossing between the two jurisdictions. The desire to keep that frontier invisible, so that people and goods are free to cross back and forth, dominated the Brexit talks and created an impasse over a controversial solution known as the backstop. As a result of the deadlock, Britain could now crash out of the EU without any agreement at all to smooth the split, which could lead, ironically, to a hard border re-emerging.

1. Why is the Irish border such a problem?

Both sides agree there should be no physical border between Northern Ireland, which is part of the U.K., and the Republic of Ireland, which remains in the EU. That’s because a reintroduction of customs controls would impose delays and costs on cross-border trade that’s worth more than 3 billion euros ($3.3 billion) a year. Moreover, a return to checkpoints and watchtowers could endanger the region’s hard-won peace.

2. What would happen in a no-deal Brexit?

The U.K. is adamant it won’t erect border posts in a no-deal Brexit, effectively daring Ireland and the EU to set up infrastructure on the frontier if they insist on checks. But no matter what, trade in and out of the U.K. would be covered by basic World Trade Organization rules, including a raft of tariffs. Ireland is in talks with the EU on how tariffs would be collected and what form checks on goods would take, but maintains they won’t occur on or near the border itself. While conceding there will be have to be inspections to combat smuggling, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar has raised the prospect of examining goods at businesses before they are transported, as well as random checks. No agreement with the EU on this question has yet been reached.

3. Why is this such a headache for Ireland?

The Irish government faces a knotty dilemma in the event of a no-deal Brexit. Either it agrees to reinstate the border or runs the risk of being booted out of the European single market. That’s because without border checks, Northern Ireland could be used as a so-called back door into the EU. Brazilian beef, for example, could be shipped to Belfast, moved across an open border and sent seamlessly on to the rest of the EU. Varadkar has described some form of checks as the “price we have to pay” to protect continued Irish access to the EU’s single market. He must therefore convince the rest of the EU that any system of controls not involving border checks would be enough to prevent the single market from being flooded with sub-standard goods.

4. What is the border like now?

It meanders through countryside for some 310 miles (500 kilometers), dividing rivers, fields and even some houses; a change in road signs and accepted currency is pretty much the only indication that a person has moved from one country to another. The island was partitioned in 1921, a division cemented by a peace agreement between the British government and Irish rebels seeking independence. As part of the deal, Northern Ireland, where the population is majority Protestant, remained part of the U.K. with England, Scotland and Wales. The mostly Catholic southern part of the island became the Irish Free State and gained full independence in 1948.

5. How does the open border work?

Businesses are able to work across the entire island. Diageo Plc, the maker of Guinness and other beverages, has brewing operations on both sides of the border and sends its trucks across about 18,000 times a year. Similarly, the free movement of horses has helped make Ireland a world leader in the bloodstock industry, which includes racing and breeding, adding about 1 billion euros to the economy. As for humans, an estimated 30,000 people pass through 300 different crossings every day.

6. Can that be maintained?

The Brexit deal negotiated by former Prime Minister Theresa May included a controversial measure known as the Irish border backstop. It was designed to guarantee that the border remained open and free no matter what future trade deal the two sides eventually struck. But it was controversial as it bound the U.K. to EU customs rules and also treated Northern Ireland differently to the rest of Great Britain. May’s replacement, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has said the backstop must be ripped up and if the EU refuses then he will take Britain out of the bloc without a deal. The EU and Ireland’s Varadkar are adamant that any deal must include the backstop. That impasse increases the chances of a no-deal Brexit.

7. Could there be a better solution?

There’s been discussion about whether a high-tech border, using cameras, drones and a system for pre-clearing goods, could provide a solution. Few on the EU side think such currently technology exists. More relevantly, the U.K. hopes to eventually reach such a deep and wide-ranging free-trade deal with the EU that checks on the Irish border become unnecessary. Negotiating that trade deal, however, is expected to take years. And in order for there to be no border, the U.K. would have to comply with EU rules -- something Johnson has long opposed.

8. Could a no-deal Brexit hasten a united Ireland?

It’s unlikely anytime soon. Nearly a century after partition, a majority in Northern Ireland want to remain part of the U.K. Still, the fact the possibility is being openly discussed again is testament to the forces unleashed by Brexit. Under a provision of the 1998 peace agreement, a so-called border poll on Irish unification could only take place if the U.K. government considers such a referendum would likely be passed. Varadkar has warned that a no-deal Brexit could eventually spur sentiment toward a united Ireland, an analysis rejected by unionist parties in the region.

9. What does this fight mean to Ireland?

At the very least, it brings back bad memories. The border has been a symbol of British rule almost since it was created, with customs and later military checkpoints positioned at crossings over the course of decades. The Irish Republican Army, which wants a united Ireland, waged a bombing campaign along the border in the 1950s and 1960s. Violence between republican and unionist paramilitary groups claimed about 3,500 lives from the 1970s onward before the arrival of the European single market and the 1990s peace deal allowed border controls to largely melt away.

10. Could a hard border lead to the return of violence?

Customs and security checks would likely hurt the economy on both sides of the border, and perhaps offer a daily reminder of British rule of Northern Ireland. While the province has been at peace for almost two decades, Martin McGuinness, Northern Ireland’s former deputy leader, warned a year before his death in 2017 that the reintroduction of a border following Brexit could aid those who oppose the region’s peace process. Tension has increased after a car bomb exploded in January and the killing of a journalist during riots in Derry, also known as Londonderry, in April. Other politicians argue that peace is now so deeply rooted that it would take more than a few border posts to disrupt the island.

