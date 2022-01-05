Not overly. If you do get Covid, you’re certainly better off if you don’t also get the flu, since a simultaneous infection would further tax your immune system, said David Edwards, an aerosol scientist and bioengineering professor at Harvard University. But the odds of that happening aren’t great. The likelihood of catching either virus on any given day is already very low for most people. “The probability of both of those things happening at the same time is sort of like the probability of getting robbed by two people on the same day,” Edwards said. “It happens, but it’s not like people should think, ‘Oh, there’s gonna be this flurona that’s going to overtake omicron.’ That’s not going to happen.”