1. What’s the definition of a pandemic?

The word itself invokes alarm, and it could have repercussions depending on how it’s used and who uses it. The current outbreak comes close to the technical criteria for a pandemic, when a new infection, against which most people do not have immunity, mushrooms across continents. That’s a bigger threat than an “epidemic,” which refers to a more constrained spread to a specific country or area. The WHO’s Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stopped short of labeling the situation a pandemic at a Feb. 24 press conference, citing the lack of an “uncontained global spread” or “large-scale severe disease or death.” Even so, on Feb. 28 the WHO raised its global risk assessment for the novel coronavirus to “very high” from “high.”

2. What makes the WHO decide to call an outbreak a pandemic?

It’s not always black and white, but in general, the WHO will look at the geographical reach of cases, along with the deadliness of the disease and the effectiveness of containment efforts. In this case, the virus, which causes the pneumonia-like Covid-19 illness, has spread well beyond its original epicenter in the Chinese city of Wuhan. There are aspects of the virus’s spread and transmission that are still not clear. These factors make it difficult to come up with a trigger point for pandemic conditions to be met, especially while there are early indicators of slowed or stopped transmission in some places, including China, Singapore, Nepal and Vietnam.

3. What would a pandemic designation mean on the ground?

If the WHO begins to talk about the coronavirus as a pandemic, it could spur more countries to roll out higher-level, emergency-grade response plans at local and state levels. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, for example, said there are a range of measures health officials can take if the outbreak spreads widely in the U.S. One major tool is what’s known as social distancing -- finding ways to limit personal interactions where the virus could transmit, such as closing schools, or rearranging desks so that they are further apart. Businesses could encourage telecommuting or use video-conferencing to replace in-person meetings. More public events could be canceled. Still, the way the WHO talks about the virus isn’t any sort of legal designation, and precautions are already being deployed in many countries, including a massive quarantine in parts of China and Italy and extended school closings in such places as Hong Kong and Japan. Australia activated an emergency plan on Feb. 27, although details were sparse.

4. How does this compare with other recent outbreaks?

The new coronavirus can cause Covid-19, a severe pneumonia-like illness. Some people have only mild cases, or can remain healthy even as they transmit the virus. The novel germ is from the same family as the one that causes severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), but is less consistent in causing serious disease. Its highly contagious nature has led to thousands of infections, leading to more deaths in two months than all those recorded in the nine-month SARS epidemic. Another related virus, known as MERS-CoV, that’s been spreading since 2012, has led to death in 34% of the 2,499 cases recorded. Still, neither of those outbreaks qualified as pandemics, by WHO standards.

5. If not SARS, then what does qualify as a pandemic?

There’s no formal numerical definition, but it often occurs after efforts to contain the outbreak in specific regions or countries fail. The goal then switches from containment to mitigation -- trying to ease the pain. The last virus to make the cut as a pandemic was the 2009 outbreak of a new strain of H1N1 flu, or swine flu. It infected an estimated 61 million people in the U.S. alone and may have killed as many as 575,000 people worldwide in the first year it circulated, according to the CDC. Even then, the WHO faced criticism that it had exaggerated the threat. Perhaps one of the most widely cited pandemics was the 1918 flu outbreak, which killed about 5% of those infected, an estimated 50 million people worldwide.

6. Why are we not there yet? Or are we?

The WHO has said that it’s working on a new definition of a pandemic as it might relate to Covid-19, but warned that this could take some time. That’s in large part due to the WHO tightening its criteria for classifying an outbreak as a pandemic after the 2009 swine flu crisis. In the meantime, the WHO on Jan. 30 declared the novel coronavirus a “public health emergency of international concern,” its highest level of alarm. That’s a formal declaration of a public health risk that requires a “coordinated international response.”

