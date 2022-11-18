Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Most of the world is done with Covid-19, though it clearly isn’t done with the world. Countries with the notable exception of China in 2022 unwound a bevy of restrictions designed to contain the coronavirus that causes Covid, and even China loosened its stern rules a bit. For the most part, political leaders and their constituents were eager to pivot to accepting Covid as an endemic disease, much like seasonal flu, even though the World Health Organization continued to designate SARS-CoV-2 a public health emergency of international concern.

1. What does endemic mean?

An epidemic is a surge of disease in a single location; it becomes a pandemic when it spreads globally. When new case numbers slow and then plateau, typically at a lower level, the disease is considered endemic. There can still be spikes in cases. And endemic diseases can take a serious toll; the flip side of SARS-CoV-2 being accepted everywhere is that nowhere is safe. What is gone is the element of surprise. Instead, an equilibrium is established: Society knows it must live with the pathogen, grapple with a baseline of disease, and prepare for future flare ups. Ideally, infections cease to overwhelm health-care systems, fatality rates decline, and disruptions to daily life, such as the closing of schools and businesses, abate.

2. How does this happen?

Confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection remained significantly high as 2022 drew to a close. There were nearly 2 million globally in the first week in November, and that was an undercount given that many cases are now validated with home tests and never declared to authorities. Still, two developments enabled most parts of the world to regard Covid as endemic: the spread of SARS-CoV-2’s less-severe omicron variant and a buildup of immunity that further reduced the chances people would get seriously ill from infections. The accumulated immunity is the result of people getting vaccinated and/or getting infected with SARS-CoV-2 and surviving it. As of mid-November, the number of daily confirmed Covid deaths per million people globally had fallen to 0.18, from a peak ten times higher in January 2021. This still meant that a lot of people — some 1,400 — were dying daily before winter set in in the northern hemisphere, posing the risk of a seasonal surge that’s typical of respiratory viruses. If the rate were to settle there, Covid would rank between malaria and Parkinson’s disease as the 17th deadliest malady globally, based on 2019 data for other ailments.

3. What are the precedents for viruses becoming endemic?

The most regularly cited example of a respiratory virus that became endemic is the one that caused the 1918 flu pandemic; elements of that flu strain, called A/H1N1, are still in circulation to this day. The flu strains that caused outbreaks in 1957, 1968 and 2009 (swine flu) all qualify. Four other coronaviruses are endemic. They manifest as the common cold and are thought to be responsible for a large portion of respiratory tract infections in adults and children. The original SARS coronavirus, first discovered in Asia in 2003, never became endemic because it was effectively eradicated using aggressive public health measures.

4. What’s China’s approach?

Far from accepting Covid as endemic, China has pursued a policy of fighting every outbreak with a barrage of targeted testing, contact tracing and quarantines, with citywide lockdowns as a last resort. This has produced the lowest number of confirmed Covid deaths per capita in the world, apart from in Burundi and North Korea. In November, China softened some of its rules, but only modestly. While its approach carries heavy economic costs, ditching it poses enormous challenges. China has restricted Covid vaccinations to home-grown shots that aren’t as potent as the mRNA versions that are the backbone of the global immunization effort. When China’s vaccines first became available, the country’s elderly largely eschewed them for fear they were developed too hastily. By the time the shots were proven safe elsewhere, vaccine hesitancy had been firmly established among China’s most vulnerable cohort. And because infections have been so low, few people have immunity from having caught and defeated SARS-CoV-2. Allowing Covid to enter the country and circulate at levels high enough to reach endemicity could lead to a “tsunami” of infections and 1.6 million deaths, according to a 2022 modeling study from researchers at Shanghai’s Fudan University.

5. What’s the outlook for the rest of the world?

Given that most countries have dropped the mitigation measures that had the potential to choke off the virus, the future will depend on how it evolves. The fracturing of the omicron variant into an array of fit new strains could produce more virulent versions capable of evading existing immunity. Some public health experts argue that authorities should prepare for this worst case, for example by thoroughly testing wastewater for signs of the virus and tracking its mutations. It’s also possible that the evolution of the virus could lessen its impact further. So could the development of more powerful vaccines. If a long-lasting immunization is able to go beyond protecting against serious disease to prevent infection altogether, it could tame Covid. Scientists are working on several novel approaches, though they aren’t expected to reach the market for several years.

