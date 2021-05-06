They could acquire information that their national health regulators received in confidence to assess the safety of vaccines. That data includes things like vaccine ingredients, manufacturing details and clinical trial information that can be useful in replicating a vaccine. If a vaccine maker has a facility in the country or a manufacturing partner, authorities could pressure those entities to turn over trade secrets that weren’t given to regulators. Governments could also ask other countries to obtain that information. Companies that refuse to turn over information could face various consequences. A big question is whether the U.S. and Germany, where many of the Covid-19 vaccine developers are located, would be willing to force home-grown companies to reveal their secret sauce. The U.S. has been silent on that issue, while Germany has come out against the waiver altogether. Even if governments get the information needed to replicate vaccines, it’s unclear what would happen next. Factories would have to be built or modified, and there’s already a shortage of the raw materials needed for Covid vaccines. There’s also the difficult matter of ensuring any new manufacturers produce vaccines that are as safe as the originals.