The group that submitted the proposal at the WTO is made up of 60, mostly lower-income countries. In May 2020, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai tweeted that her government “believes strongly in intellectual property protections, but in service of ending this pandemic, supports the waiver of those protections for Covid-19 vaccines.” While the U.S. says it is engaged in the debate, it has not endorsed any specific proposal nor introduced one of its own. Some commentators argue that U.S. support for a waiver is more about politics than expanding vaccine supply.