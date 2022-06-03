Placeholder while article actions load

Look past the fracas about Jamie Dimon’s shifting prognosis for the US economy — from cautious optimism a week ago to warning of an imminent “hurricane.” What matters is that a titan of American finance is prepared to say what too few have over recent decades: Domestic conditions can look pretty good, until they’re quickly undercut by adverse events abroad. (And this isn’t the first time Russia has been a major player.)

Dimon, chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co., warned investors Wednesday to brace for an economic shock that’s “coming our way.”His remarks surprised observers, in part because they painted an outlook much bleaker than the one he described a week earlier. Dimon cited Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, inflation and higher interest rates. To that string of negatives, let’s add a pronounced deceleration in world growth forecasts and a Chinese performance so anemic that it could lag behind the US for the first time in almost two generations.

As markets slumped on Dimon’s comments, I reflected on a speech by Alan Greenspan almost a quarter century ago, when the US economy appeared to be cruising. The jobless rate was low, inflation was under control and a storied tech boom boosted productivity. Many parts of the world were in dire straits, however. The financial crisis in Asia hadn’t quite been extinguished and Russia was teetering. How long could America’s expansion withstand broader upsets?

Greenspan, then chair of the Federal Reserve, wanted to send up a flare. “It is just not credible that the United States can remain an oasis of prosperity unaffected by a world that is experiencing greatly increased stress,” he told an audience at the University of California, Berkeley, on Sept. 4, 1998. Markets took his remarks to indicate the Fed was preparing to reduce interest rates, which the central bank did shortly thereafter.

A cut isn’t in the offing today. The debate is more about whether the Fed can return to quarter-point hikes after flagging half-point increases in the benchmark rate this month and in July. Inflation was contained in 1998; today it is well above the Fed’s 2% target, in part because of disruptions caused by Russian aggression. But the idea that a little hyperbole can go a long way remains relevant. In his 2007 memoir, “The Age of Turbulence: Adventures in a New World,” Greenspan wrote that he didn’t think his Berkeley comments had much impact at the time. In fact, he said he was aiming to shape perceptions over a much longer period: What happens in the rest of the world matters greatly to the US. “Isolationism runs so deep that people still haven’t let it go,” he wrote. “There’s always a presumption that since America is better, we should go it alone.”

While surging inflation is a strain on the contemporary US economy, other aspects appear to be in good shape. The jobless rate is close to historic lows and job vacancies abound. A key gauge of manufacturing was surprisingly strong last month and retail sales grew at a solid pace in April.

Global developments aren’t always top of mind at the Fed, whose mandate for maximum employment and price stability was granted by the most parochial of institutions: Congress. At critical junctures, though, international events have forced their way in. In the early 2010s, the euro zone’s debt travails contributed to the Fed’s go-slow approach to withdrawing accommodation. China’s botched efforts at revaluing the yuan in 2015 were a factor in the Fed hiking just once, as opposed to the four increases projected at the end of the preceding year.

Even if dire warnings are unpleasant to hear, they can serve a useful purpose. During the Obama administration, Dimon was sometimes said to be in the running for a top job, perhaps even Treasury Secretary. That didn’t pan out. If his goal this week was to shake people out of complacency, he nevertheless has performed a real public service.

