For all the enormous consequence of their actions, central bankers often make decisions cloaked in gray. While dissents from interest-rate calls aren’t uncommon — and can turn doubters into heroes if things don’t go well — those in the minority typically aren’t major-league rebels. That makes it tough to guess what people will do if they graduate to the corner suite: The prevailing conditions at the time matter more than philosophy. Japan may be become a powerful exhibit of that.

When news rippled across markets late Friday that Kazuo Ueda was to succeed Haruhiko Kuroda as Bank of Japan chief, investors didn’t have a lot to go on. (His appointment is expected to be officially announced Tuesday.) Some narratives latched onto his academic background and likened him to Ben Bernanke, who ran the Federal Reserve from 2006 to 2014 and propelled the US in the world of Japan-style easy money. More interesting, however, may be a closer look at Ueda’s time on the BOJ’s policy board a few decades ago. Specifically, his thinking around the bank’s blunder in August 2000, when the BOJ lifted its benchmark rate and Ueda voted “No.” (Another colleague, Nobuyuki Nakahara, also broke with the majority.)

In retrospect, this looks like a great call by Ueda. That hike came as the world was about to enter a slowdown that forced the BOJ to make a humiliating retreat the following year. But one reading of bank deliberations late that fateful summer doesn’t suggest Ueda had a radically different perspective. He just thought there was no rush to push borrowing costs higher. Critically, he thought the costs of delaying would be small. Wouldn’t it be better to see if the encouraging but still modest uptick in prices had staying power?

Here is how the minutes recorded his thinking in preferring the status quo of zero rates: “First, it would be desirable to examine developments in the stock market for a little while longer. Second, the optimal interest rate had at last reached a level around zero, but it would be desirable to wait for the rate to rise clearly above zero. And third, judging from trends in inflation, the cost of waiting would be negligible. He added that his view of the economic situation did not differ significantly from that of other members.”

The parallels with the current debate around Japanese monetary policy are hard to ignore. Just as then, many are now urging the BOJ to rush to the exit and join the rest of the world in “normal” policy, even as many fret that the bank’s job is not even half done. In 2000, the eagerness to exit what was thought of as abnormal policy turned to impatience, and only resulted in another two decades where rates were often zero or lower.

In 2023, Japanese wages are rising, but likely not by enough to stop inflation from slipping back below 2% if imported fuel and food costs drop off. The dangers of moving too soon are obvious — Kuroda spent a decade trying to create rising inflation and wages to little effect. Imagine how hard it will be to do so from scratch if price rises slide to near zero again. Like the economic recovery at the turn of the millennium, the current improvement in wages is much too tentative to withstand a tightening that would have companies, and customers, cinching their belts again.

The pragmatic Ueda has already been dubbed an owl, in the tradition of Christine Lagarde who said she was neither dove nor hawk but aimed to be a wiser type of bird. With the bank’s goal perhaps in sight, he might well again judge that it’s desirable to wait, even as seemingly everyone else urges change. While the cost of waiting on this occasion isn’t negligible, the cost of an early exit to yield curve control would still be greater.

To be fair to the BOJ brass back in 2000, Japan’s bubble had only deflated a decade earlier. It wasn’t necessarily apparent that Japan would lose decades of economic momentum. The country was still comfortably the world’s second-largest economy, China had yet to join the World Trade Organization and the newly independent Japanese central bank bristled at pressure from politicians to refrain. The global climate, more broadly, favored rate hikes. The Fed, and other Group of Seven nations, were in the midst of tightening campaigns. Even the hallowed Alan Greenspan began reversing course early in 2001, followed by the Bank of England and, eventually, the European Central Bank. So while the BOJ debacle harmed the reputation of then-governor Masaru Hayami irreparably, in terms of the type of error, he had famous company.

Central bankers can dissent for a variety of reasons. Sometimes they are dead set against the proposal on the table. Other times, they agree with the broad thrust of policy but favor a step that’s a touch more or less aggressive. They can even dissent from language in the statement while voting with the majority. Other times, skeptics are brought around by the need for board members to be seen to be on the same page during momentous times. And sometimes there are just real shockers: A BOE decision from 2007 resulted in Governor Mervyn King, and three other officials, being outvoted by a board that narrowly opted to refrain from hiking.

With a little more time, as Ueda suggested, things could have turned out differently. And a lot can change in terms of people’s philosophies over the course of almost a quarter century. Ueda won’t be a lone wolf come April. He will be running a sprawling bureaucracy with its own institutional hang-ups and insights. Staff will be crucial in terms of shaping and formulating policy. He will walk in as not quite a clean skin, but with ability to at least look beyond some of the epic battles of the Kuroda years. And he’ll have that 2000 dissent in his pocket.

