Pressure has been mounting on Evergrande since word of a possible cash crunch last year spooked investors. The developer has repeatedly said its relationships with creditors are normal and has made all of its payments to bondholders on time. But investors have been increasingly pricing in the risk of default amid a steady stream of reports about wary Chinese lenders and overdue payments to suppliers. Investors also are pondering worst-case scenarios for China Huarong, whose shares were suspended April 1 after it said its auditor needed more time to complete its financial results. That had investors worried about whether they would be repaid or forced to take a loss and spurred a historic selloff in the bonds. The firm is considered investment grade though some of its bonds have been trading at junk levels, in part due to uncertainty over how much protection the keepwell clauses offer.