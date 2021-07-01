In countries where vaccine supplies are scarce, knowing people can safely and effectively mix vaccines could help overcome shortages. Freeing countries from the need to match second doses to first doses would give them more flexibility to use the vaccine that is most readily available. Moreover, if researchers can pinpoint the combination of vaccine types that will boost immunity for the longest and is most potent against variants, it could help protect populations against Covid more efficiently and reliably -- assuming production of such a superior combo could be scaled up. As governments are ordering supplies for future booster shots, it’s important to know which formulations could maximize protection, especially if it depends on which vaccines a person has already been given. Trials in the U.K. and U.S. are examining this. Finally, as pharmaceutical companies work to produce new versions of vaccines that are more effective against variants, knowing that people can safely receive a third shot that’s based on a technology different from their previous ones could ease supply concerns.