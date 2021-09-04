But even getting those trades rights turned out to be missed opportunities. First, we got out too early because there was a constant threat of a “short squeeze” and our positions would be called away at any moment. Second, we did not size the positions correctly. The gains from these positions failed to offset the losses (in dollar terms, not percentages) another portfolio manager had on that were money-losing long positions. These shorts were “high-conviction” trades, and we should have had much more of each.(1)