He is all for making peace with his neighbors. He cited Egypt, Jordan and the countries of the Abraham Accords struck by Netanyahu, including Morocco, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates. He didn’t mention Saudi Arabia, but it is on his mind. Lately, officials and business leaders say off-record that they sense the Kingdom is warming up to Israel once again. There are concessions Bennett will make to move the process along, but they will not include steps toward Palestinian sovereignty. As far as he is concerned, it is a domestic Israeli issue and none of the world’s business.