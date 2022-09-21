Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Should a business or an investment fund care only about making money, or should it also worry about the environment, social justice and good governance (ESG)? Can the two goals overlap? Do they already? These questions get at the heart of something called “double materiality.” While the concept has been built into new European regulations, it has yet to make significant inroads in the US -- even as Wall Street behemoths like JPMorgan Chase & Co. embrace the idea. At issue is what information should be mandatory to report, and who decides?

1. What is materiality?

At the basic level it’s an accounting principle, referring to something that may have an impact on -- be material to -- how a company performs. A material risk can threaten targets or goals -- something of keen interest to investors. In the context of ESG, this is known as single materiality and means mainly environmental, social and governance factors that may pose a threat or opportunity to a business and its bottom line. It doesn’t tell you anything about how “green” a company’s business practices are, but rather how vulnerable its earnings may be to ESG risks.

2. What’s ‘double materiality’?

That’s where greenness comes in. “Double materiality” adds the risks a company’s activities pose to the environment and society to those that it potentially faces internally. How any materiality should be applied in company financial reporting remains the subject of intense debate. For now, reports vary wildly, making it hard for investors to compare and make informed decisions.

3. Who’s writing guidelines?

The International Sustainability Standards Board, launched in 2021 at the United Nations COP26 climate summit, is trying to write a global rulebook for climate and sustainability reports. ISSB is under the auspices of the IFRS Foundation, which developed the accounting standards used today in more than 140 countries. (The US is a notable exception to the IFRS. It uses what’s called GAAP, or generally accepted accounting principles.) Meanwhile, the US-based Sustainability Accounting Standards Board has guidance for single materiality -- also referred to as “outside-in” -- that’s already used by hundreds of companies. Separately, the Global Reporting Initiative provides “inside-out” standards for reporting a company’s impact on people and the planet. Some companies use SASB, some GRI, some both and others one of the many other disclosure systems now available.

4. How’s that going?

The ISSB this year incorporated the SASB standards into its initial proposals, which would require companies to disclose the material impact of outside ESG risks on their business. It also has indicated an openness to double materiality; one official noted investors care about the wider impact a business has because of potential “knock-on consequences” to a company’s cash flow. That’s why the ISSB is working to coordinate its rulebook with the GRI, which is partly funded by governments. Some sustainability advocates and experts in accountancy have expressed concerns, however, that the “connectivity” between inside and outside risk could be lost if they aren’t incorporated into a single set of standards. The ISSB has said it planned to review the feedback as it seeks to complete its standards by the end of the year.

5. What’s happening in Europe?

Almost a decade ago, the European Union began requiring companies to report non-financial information in an attempt to make businesses more accountable for social and environmental issues. That was the first time disclosure requirements included the concept of double materiality. But wide gaps soon emerged in the quality and quantity of information. So a redrafted EU rulebook provides companies with more explicit requirements and forces many more businesses to comply. That so-called Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive goes into effect in 2023.

6. What about the US?

The US has largely focused on improving the quality of reports on single materiality, through the work of the SASB. For example, proposals this year from the Securities and Exchange Commission would also require listed companies to detail the costs from extreme weather events and capital investments intended to help reduce their greenhouse gas emissions. An SEC official said in May that the agency’s aim was “to achieve as much interoperability” as possible between what SEC could require and the ISSB’s baseline standards.

7. What’s the context?

Historically, corporate reporting has focused on the near-term and only lightly touched on environmental and social issues. But climate change and societal stresses related to the Covid-19 pandemic have made such issues harder to ignore. That’s led to demands for more information, since what may be a small issue for a firm may be a big problem for the communities in which it operates and may morph into a bigger challenge. Water availability is often named as one such issue. In the US, some Republican-led jurisdictions have started penalizing banks and asset managers that embrace ESG reporting at all, arguing that it goes too far in bringing progressive politics into investing decisions. At the other end of the debate, some climate change activists and other ESG advocates have criticized current efforts for not going far enough to cut greenhouse gas emissions or fight inequality.

8. Will there be a global benchmark with both forms of materiality?

It’s unclear, as there’s no agreement on whether and how to link inside and outside reporting requirements. For now, GRI reporting is voluntary. Eventually, ISSB rules, though also voluntary, will likely be used widely, like the existing international accounting standards. The EU operations of US firms such as McDonald’s Corp. and General Motors Co. will probably have to comply with European rules on double materiality to operate in the 27 EU countries. JPMorgan said in September it would start offering clients a data-analysis tool that covers double materiality.

