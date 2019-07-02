The threat of a no-deal Brexit is back, and companies on both sides of the English Channel are gearing up once again for the scenario they consider the worst case. Prime Minister Theresa May had all but ruled out the possibility of Britain exiting the European Union into a chaotic limbo. But the front-runner to replace her, Boris Johnson, has put the idea back on the table. He wants to be able to threaten the EU credibly with a walk-out and says he will prepare the country just in case. His rival Jeremy Hunt takes a similar view. Leaving the bloc requires untangling more than 40 years of economic and legal integration.

1. What does a no-deal Brexit mean?

It means a U.K.-EU divorce with no agreement in place on how to continue doing business with each other. Absent a negotiated deal to smooth the transition, many rules, permits and accords evaporate overnight. Free trade between Britain and the EU would give way to basic World Trade Organization import-export tariffs and become subject to border checks where now there are none. Data-sharing across borders would be at risk -- plunging businesses into legal jeopardy -- and some financial transactions would be blocked. Contracts risk becoming invalid. EU citizens living in the U.K. and Britons living on the continent could be stranded without permission to remain.

2. Why would anyone want that?

For devoted Brexiteers, leaving without a deal is much better than the risk of remaining in the bloc or leaving with a deal that keeps the country bound to the EU’s rules. They say this is what May’s divorce deal did, and they call it BRINO -- Brexit In Name Only. Some Brexiteers also welcome the opportunity that a no-deal exit would bring: They say the country would be free to strike new trade deals, slash tariffs, and get rid of regulation that makes it harder for Britain to compete.

3. How bad would it be?

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney has said a no-deal Brexit could, in the worst case, shrink the U.K.’s gross domestic product by 8% within a year and send property prices plunging by almost a third. (Some lawmakers accused the BOE of scaremongering and said the likely impact wouldn’t be nearly that severe.) The effects of a no-deal divorce would be felt in many ways. Customs delays would be so bad that the British government has plans to turn a major highway near the Port of Dover into a holding zone for trucks. Bottlenecks could bring shortages of everything from imported food to manufacturing components and medicine. Regulations on vehicle safety, medicines and food standards, now coordinated at the EU level, would need a new U.K. home. A hard border could emerge between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, threatening peace there. Scotland would probably demand a second referendum on independence. The police are prepared for unrest.

4. Wasn’t there meant to be a smooth departure?

Yes. The two sides reached an accord on a transition, or grace period, that would keep all rules and tariffs the same until December 2020, by which time the future relationship was meant to be hashed out. But that was part of the wider divorce deal -- which the U.K. Parliament has rejected three times, and which Johnson and Hunt both want to renegotiate. Parliament has also voted against a no-deal outcome, and while May accepted that as binding, her successor might be less willing to heed lawmakers’ views.

5. Why is a no-deal Brexit even possible?

It’s written into U.K. law that Britain will leave on Oct. 31. In theory, that will happen with or without a deal. Britain got stuck with this deadline in the first place because EU law says that once a country notifies its intention to quit, the clock starts ticking to an exit date. The deal May negotiated in Brussels keeps ties to the bloc too tight for some and too loose for others -- that’s why it hasn’t been ratified by Parliament. The government doesn’t have a majority so it doesn’t take many rebels to upset its plans. (That will remain the same under a new leader.)

6. How could it be averted?

Two extensions have been granted and another is possible -- if all 28 EU members agree. But Johnson has vowed he won’t extend again: he has said Britain will leave on Oct. 31 “do or die, come what may.” Johnson is confident he can renegotiate May’s deal by Oct. 31. Hunt is more open to another extension. A majority in Parliament is against a no-deal Brexit and some lawmakers are trying to figure out how to stop a prime minister leading the country into legal limbo. The most powerful weapon in their arsenal is bringing down the government. Johnson hasn’t ruled out suspending Parliament to push through a no-deal exit against lawmakers’ wishes, though he says he doesn’t want to. He would risk a fierce backlash. The other option is for the British government to tell the EU it has changed its mind and doesn’t want to leave. For now, that option is purely theoretical as it would be politically unacceptable unless another referendum were held first.

7. How is everyone preparing for a no-deal Brexit?

The U.K. government is preparing for bottlenecks and supply shortages, but has been criticized for not doing enough. The EU has told governments and companies to prepare for the worst and has taken a series of unilateral measures. Belgium and the Netherlands, which have ports facing Britain, have led the way hiring border officials and boosting resources in preparation. Companies are stockpiling. One rare area of collaboration between Britain and the EU is on financial markets: Officials in Brussels arranged for the bloc’s firms to be able to continue using critical London-based market infrastructure even if there’s no deal, and there’s also an agreement covering the oversight of mutual and hedge funds. An agreement will also allow airlines to keep flying to each others’ territories.

