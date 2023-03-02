Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

With several hotter-than-expected inflation numbers coming after two successive downshifts in interest-rate increases, an interesting debate is raging as to what the Federal Reserve should do next: Go back to a larger rate increase (50 basis points) or maintain a slower pace (25 basis points) but keep higher rates for longer.

Already an analytically tricky issue, this has become even more complicated by the Fed now falling behind on its inflation fight for the third time in just two years and what that implies for its already damaged credibility.

The argument for the Fed to return to a 50-basis-point increase later this month is based on the recent slew of macroeconomic numbers that suggest inflation is becoming stickier, and not just in the service sector.

From last week’s reversal in the downward movement in the employment cost index, the Fed’s favorite gauge of labor expenses, to Tuesday’s notable move up in the “prices paid” component of the Institute for Supply Management’s measure of factory activity, there is now broad recognition that the Fed was too optimistic at its last policy meeting in suggesting that disinflation is becoming the dominant economic narrative.

At least three Fed officials have already publicly signaled their openness to a 50-basis-point increase after they all opted for a downshift to 25 basis points on Feb. 1. Others have yet to weigh in and may well be on the fence because of the counterargument that it is too early to evaluate the full impact of what, after a hesitant start, was one of the most front-loaded rate-increase cycles in decades. After all, the conventional wisdom among many is still that monetary policy acts with “long and variable lags” — a consideration that assumes greater importance in the light of forward-looking data that point to a potential slowing of the economy.

That hesitation favors the alternative of a longer journey up in rates at a consistent pace of 25-basis-point increases. In addition to providing more time for the Fed to assess the impact of its policy actions, that may also reduce the risk of destabilizing financial markets in a manner that could adversely spill back to the economy. But it risks giving inflation even more time to embed more deeply into the economic system; and it does mean that the Fed may have to continue raising rates into a weak and weakening economy.

Interestingly, the ultimate peak rate migrates higher under both policy alternatives. But the time at this peak rate is presumed to be longer for the slower journey.

Going into the last FOMC policy meeting, I felt strongly that the Fed should not downshift from 50 to 25 basis points. Now that it has, it is much harder to come up with a good policy option for the meeting that concludes on March 22.

This is not just about the balanced economic arguments cited above. It is also about policy credibility.

Resuming 50-basis-point increases and essentially negating much of the previous forward policy guidance would constitute yet another significant hit to the damaged standing of the Fed. But not responding to a set of unfavorable inflation data surprises is also bad for its credibility.

These multiple dilemmas illustrate a much bigger, longer-lasting and consequential policy challenge — that of operating far from the set of first best policy responses. It is the result of the multistage policy error in which the Fed first mischaracterized inflation as transitory for a protracted period, moved too slowly in adjusting policy once it “retired” transitory from its vocabulary and then fell behind the policy challenge for a third time by downshifting its increases too quickly from 75 to 50 to 25 basis points.

It is often said that the first rule of finding yourself in a hole is to stop digging. With the Fed having already dug itself a deep hole, it is no longer crystal clear to me what the right policy step should be now. I suspect I am not the only one.

This ambiguity is not just a problem for Fed policy but also for the well-being of both the domestic and global economy. As always, it is the most vulnerable segments that are most at risk.

