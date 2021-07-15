Investors including Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr.’s FootPrint Coalition were among the backers contributing to Ynsect’s latest round of funding worth $224 million. The money will fund a vertical farm north of Paris that it says will be one of the world’s biggest when it’s completed next year, capable of producing 100,000 tons year of commercial mealworm products, as well as expansion in North America, where it plans to build another farm in the U.S. and apply for FDA approval for its food products.