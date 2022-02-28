1. How does a swap line work?

First used extensively during the 2007-2008 financial crisis, swap lines are temporary lending facilities that allow central banks around the world to borrow dollars from the Fed in exchange for an equivalent amount of their local currencies. In March 2020, the Fed and five major central banks, including those in the euro zone and Japan, said they’d activate the program to ease a squeeze as demand for the dollar surged. They subsequently increased the frequency of seven-day maturity operations to daily from weekly. The Fed also lowered the rate and added a longer maturity. Then it expanded the swap line to nine other central banks, including Australia and Brazil, bringing the total to 14. The arrangement with the nine other banks expired at the end of 2021, and was succeeded by what’s known as the FIMA Repo Facility.

2. What is the FIMA Repo Facility?

It’s an agreement that enables a select set of counterparties -- banks, currently -- to swap Treasuries for U.S. dollars. (The official name is repurchase agreement facility for foreign and international monetary authorities.) This facility was created in March 2020 as an alternative temporary source of cash for foreign holders of Treasuries, who otherwise would have to sell those holdings on the open market.

3. Are they helping?

Time will tell. The Fed and its New York branch publish data on the use of both programs. But that information is released only on Thursdays, so the first look at their latest usage will come later this week. In times of uncertainty, sometimes all market participants need is the reassurance that the central bank has the appropriate tools in place.

4. What are dollar funding markets telling us?

After Western nations imposed sanctions on Russia’s banking system, the cost of converting both euro and yen payments into dollars using what are known as three-month cross-currency basis swaps reached the widest levels since March 2020. The gap between future Libor and Federal Reserve rates, a key gauge of funding stress known as the FRA/OIS spread, also widened for one-month contracts by the most since March 2020. Spreads have since retreated from those extreme levels, but the geopolitical uncertainty could still put some pressure on U.S. funding rates in coming weeks. That’s because when investors get nervous, they tend to shorten up their lending maturities and shift to more secure sources of funding. Barclays strategists said they expect demand for Treasury bills and U.S. bank deposits to rise as participants seek these safe harbors.

