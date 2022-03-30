1. Can Republicans block the nomination?

On their own, the Senate’s 50 Republicans probably can’t stand in the way of confirmation, but they can slow the process down. They could, for instance, deny a quorum to the Senate Judiciary Committee when it votes whether to send Jackson’s nomination to the full Senate. Senate rules dictate that committees need a majority to be “physically present” to recommend a nominee. The committee is evenly divided, with 11 members of each party, as a result of the power-sharing accord between Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican. Some Republicans on the committee have explicitly ruled out such a boycott.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

2. Has this been tried before?

Senate Republicans used the strategy in February to delay action by the Banking Committee on five Biden nominations to the Federal Reserve. The boycott by Republicans -- who opposed one of the nominees, Sarah Bloom Raskin -- forced a planned vote to be put off, and Biden eventually pulled her nomination after a Democratic senator, Joe Manchin of West Virginia, announced he also opposed it. Using the same tactic, Republicans stonewalled Biden’s nomination of Dilawar Syed to be deputy administrator of the Small Business Administration.

3. Could Democrats work around a boycott?

They certainly could try. If Democrats voted to advance the nomination out of committee while Republicans were gone, Republicans could object on the floor that Senate rules weren’t followed. Even if the current parliamentarian, Elizabeth MacDonough, sides with Republicans that half the committee doesn’t constitute a majority, a unified Democratic caucus and Harris could overrule her.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

4. What happens if the Judiciary Committee ties?

Senate rules dictate a committee must muster a majority to move a bill or nominee to the floor. Should the panel deadlock 11-11, Schumer as majority leader could move the nomination out of committee via an expedited “discharge motion,” which is voted on by the full Senate and requires only a simple majority. Republicans might then be expected to try to filibuster the nomination, or thwart its passage by demanding never-ending debate. But Schumer could move to cut off debate. Two of Biden’s nominees to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit -- Holly Thomas and Jennifer Sung -- won Senate confirmation this way, after deadlocked votes in committee.

5. Is a 50-50 tie on the Senate floor possible?

Story continues below advertisement

Possible, but that’s looking unlikely. Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine announced she’ll support Jackson’s confirmation. She and two other Republican senators, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, voted to confirm Jackson to the D.C. Circuit last year.

Advertisement

6. Couldn’t Harris break a tie?

A vice president has never broken a tie on a Supreme Court nominee. Only in recent years have vice presidents -- Mike Pence in 2018, Harris in 2021 -- broken ties even on lower-court judicial nominations. Harvard Law School Professor Laurence Tribe got criticized by both liberals and conservatives for questioning in 2020 whether the Constitution permits the vice president to break a tie on a Supreme Court appointment. He told Bloomberg Law in February that he didn’t adequately consider the history of vice presidents breaking ties on executive nominations and may revisit his position if it comes up in the confirmation process.

Story continues below advertisement

7. What if a Democratic senator is absent?

Collins’s support gives Democrats some margin for error. But this has been a heightened worry since Senator Ben Ray Luján of New Mexico suffered a stroke in late January. He has since returned to work. Covid-19 infections are also a concern: Senator Brian Schatz’s breakthrough infection forced Democrats to postpone consideration of voting-rights legislation in January. While the House permitted members to vote remotely during the pandemic, the Senate requires in-person attendance. One way around this would be for a Republican opposed to the nominee agreeing to “pair” with an absent supporter by voting “present” rather than “no” -- effectively canceling each other out. Murkowski did as much for a fellow Republican, Senator Steve Daines of Montana, when his daughter’s wedding conflicted with the confirmation vote for Justice Brett Kavanaugh in 2018. Senator Mike Rounds, Republican of South Dakota, offered the same leeway to Lujan on final confirmation of Robert Califf as commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com