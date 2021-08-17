Sharia is cited as either “a source” or “the source” of legislation in many constitutions across the Muslim world. Women are most affected by the provisions concerning family or personal status. That means they often don’t have the same rights as men when it comes to matters such as marriage, divorce and inheritance. The disparity between women’s rights in relatively liberal Iraq versus conservative Iran reflects the latitude that political leaders take in interpreting what it means to base law on sharia. Iraq’s 2005 constitution is among those that guarantee equality between the sexes. Meanwhile, in Iran, women have limited freedom of movement and face edicts on what they can wear, as they did in Afghanistan when the Taliban were previously in power from 1996 to 2001. In Saudi Arabia, where the Muslim holy city of Mecca is, sharia was interpreted until recently to limit women’s travel and employment and their right to drive a vehicle.