Sharia is cited as either “a source” or “the source” of legislation in many constitutions across the Muslim world. Women are most affected by the provisions concerning family or personal status. That often means they don’t have the same rights as men when it comes to matters such as marriage, divorce and inheritance. Their rights vary from country to country, reflecting the latitude that political leaders take in interpreting what it means to base law on sharia. For example, Iraq’s 2005 constitution is among those that guarantee equality between the sexes. Meanwhile, in Iran, women have limited freedom of movement and face edicts on what they can wear. In Saudi Arabia, where the Muslim holy city of Mecca is, sharia was interpreted until recently to limit women’s travel and employment and their right to drive a vehicle.