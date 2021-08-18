You can see a strong correlation between OPS and average runs scored, but also a lot of variation around the line. Only runs win games, not batting statistics. The Mets have a below average OPS, 23 of the 30 major league teams are better (but 12 of them have designated hitters). But what really stands out is that the Mets score more than 0.2 runs per game fewer than their OPS would predict, giving them the third worst offense in baseball. If the Mets scored runs in line with their OPS, they’d likely be leading their division. I’ve only seen the Mets on television this year, but to my eye their weak offensive link is on the base paths, not at the plate.