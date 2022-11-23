Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On Tuesday, the Joe Biden administration announced that the pause on student loan repayments will be extended — again — amid court challenges to debt forgiveness. It’s the eighth extension of the moratorium on federal student loan repayments. You might remember that the Donald Trump administration was able to freeze student loan payments in March 2020 because a national emergency had been declared in response to the pandemic; Biden extended the national emergency in February 2022.

What does this new delay mean for borrowers? To find out, I spoke with Mark Kantrowitz, who has worked one-on-one with thousands of borrowers over the last 30 years and is the author of several books about college scholarships and financial aid, including How to Appeal for More College Financial Aid and Who Graduates from College? Who Doesn’t? Our conversation has been edited and condensed.

Alexis Leondis: The most basic question first: When should federal student loan borrowers expect to resume payments, if ever?

Advertisement

Mark Kantrowitz: It’s going to be 60 days after whichever comes first: the court challenges to debt forgiveness are resolved (whether it’s in the Department of Education’s favor or not), or June 30. If the Supreme Court were to rule next week, the soonest they could restart is Jan. 30, but it’s more likely it’ll be Aug. 30 given how long an appeal typically takes.

AL: Will that really be the end of it?

MK: It’s hard to believe the Department of Education when it says that’ll really be the end of it. The authority to do the payment pause stems from the Heroes Act of 2003, which applies because a national emergency was declared.

In February or March of 2023, the president could renew that declaration, which usually lasts for a year, and cover the current payment freeze extension — plus another six months. There’s nothing stopping them from doing a ninth extension. But I think their intention and their hope is that the Supreme Court will resolve this one way or another by June 30 and another extension won’t be necessary.

Advertisement

AL: Where does this leave the 16 million borrowers who have been notified that they’ve been approved to have $10,000 or $20,000 in debt forgiven? And the 10 million who have applied and are still waiting to hear? What should they do?

MK: They just need to sit tight. If they’ve been approved, they typically would have had 15 days to apply the forgiveness. But that’s on hold until the Department of Education wins its appeal in both court cases — the Texas one and the 8th circuit.

AL: Should we expect other legal challenges and how could that affect the timeline for repayment?

MK: There are two cases still pending; one brought by the Arizona attorney general and the other by the Cato Institute. They’re quite similar and likely to be dismissed for lack of legal standing.

However, House Republicans may have legal standing to bring a case. The thinking is that a chamber of Congress — as opposed to individual members — has legal standing to sue because of the separation of powers. Once the [Republican-controlled] House is seated in January, we might see a lawsuit from them. It would oppose the president’s loan forgiveness plan, not the extension of the payment pause. But it might nevertheless affect the date of the restart of repayment if it reaches a resolution before June 30.

Advertisement

AL: What’s your advice for borrowers caught in limbo now?

MK: First, figure out how much your monthly payment is going to be and start to carve that out from your budget. If you don’t remember what it was in 2019, call your loan servicer or go on studentaid.gov and look at your payment history. Put that payment aside into a high-yield savings account.

If you can’t do that, learn about your options. There are programs like economic hardship or income-driven repayment plans that may allow you to pause or reduce payments. Talk to your loan servicer now before the mad rush unless you prefer to be on indefinite hold.

AL: Any pitfalls borrowers should watch out for?

MK: Beware of scammers. They come out in droves anytime there isn’t clear information. I’ve gotten a few robocalls already saying we can get you the forgiveness, but you have to pay us to do it. There are also identity theft scams. Just know that the Department of Education doesn’t contact you by telephone.

Advertisement

If anything, they’ll contact you by email — but that would only be for borrowers who are still in school and applied for forgiveness and they included their income in the application, not their parents’. In that case, the Department of Education may contact you via email to get your parents’ income to see if you qualify.

AL: With interest rates rising, does it make sense to refinance a federal student loan into a private one?

MK: I usually warn against refinancing into a private loan and losing the benefits of a federal one, especially given the payment pause. But the way things are going, the opportunity to refinance into a lower interest rate will be gone by August. If you aren’t eligible for loan forgiveness and you have a higher rate on say, a federal PLUS loan, it might make sense to refinance into a private loan if you can lower your rate by one to two percentage points.

Advertisement

But if you may get some forgiveness, you don’t want to jump the gun and refinance and lose out on that.

AL: Once repayments finally resume, what do you expect to see in terms of delinquencies and defaults?

MK: I actually don’t think the delinquency rate will be as high as the Department of Education and others are predicting. If you look at loans that weren’t eligible for the payment pause, such as private loans, there was a three-month bump in delinquencies during the pandemic and then things normalized. There’s been a slight increase in delinquencies for those loans recently, but still, it’s not as dramatic as others have made it out to be.

So I think that yes, there will be some issues when repayments of federal loans start, but I don’t think it’s going to be as horrible as it’s been characterized.

Advertisement

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• Holiday Shoppers, Skip the Store Credit Cards: Alexis Leondis

• Being Single Is Getting a Lot More Expensive: Erin Lowry

• Gen Z Really Does Have It Harder Than Millennials: Allison Schrager

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Alexis Leondis is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering personal finance. Previously, she oversaw tax coverage for Bloomberg News.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article