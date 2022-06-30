Placeholder while article actions load

The yen’s slide this year to two-decade lows may in the past have led to talk of a currency war, with the US and South Korea worried about the impact on their exports. But the biggest concern for global central bankers now is inflation, meaning Japan’s trading partners don’t view the weak yen as a major menace -- for the time being.

1. What’s the impact in Asia?

For companies in South Korea, one of Japan’s economic rivals, there’s been a longstanding concern that a weaker yen relative to the South Korean won might undercut their competitiveness. However, the Korea International Trade Association in May published a paper concluding that the effect is limited these days due to a shrinking overlap in their exports. The weak yen coupled with another important market driver -- a more protracted slowdown in China -- has the potential to trigger a broader sell-off in Asian currencies if investors flee en masse to higher-yielding dollar assets. A yen weakening to 150 to the dollar (it was around 136 at the end of June) could spur intervention by the Japanese government, which could prompt other Asian nations to devalue their currencies to avoid losing export competitiveness. Most economists, however, say the risk of that happening appears low, given that most central bankers now are looking to strengthen their currencies to help fight the menace of inflation. For many of the region’s economies, cheaper currencies also would raise the risk of capital flight --- something they’re keen to avoid.

2. What about the US?

Right now, the US is fixated on taming inflation rather than fueling economic growth through more exports. A stronger dollar helps to make imports cheaper, making it easier to cool inflation -- a key aim for President Joe Biden ahead of congressional elections later this year. This may change, however, once the global economic challenge shifts from inflation-busting to bolstering trade through cheaper exports. Companies such as Microsoft Corp. are already seeing the downsides of the stronger dollar, which weighs down the value of their overseas profits.

3. How would it react if Japan intervenes?

Japanese goods make up a small portion of US imports, so the impact of a stronger yen would be limited on inflation and the US economy. However, if Japan decides to directly intervene in the currency market, this could trigger a protest from the US. The US Treasury’s semiannual report in June kept Japan on a list of countries the US monitors over potentially unfair currency practices, and said “intervention should be reserved only for very exceptional circumstances with appropriate prior consultations.” If Japan intervenes to strengthen the yen, it would be the first time since 1998, when it and the US acted jointly.

4. Is the yen still a safe haven currency?

In the past, investors flocked to the yen in times of trouble, as was the case during the global financial crisis. Japan has been viewed as a safe place to invest because of such advantages as political stability, rule of law and robust markets. However, this year’s turmoil has spurred global fund managers to question the long-held view of the yen as a haven, in part because of its high dependence on imported oil and gas, which have become more expensive -- and is priced in dollars. But it’s also worth noting that Japan remains the world’s largest net creditor, meaning it doesn’t need anybody else’s money. The nation’s current account remains in the black, as what’s earned from overseas assets continues to exceed the trade deficits. This could make the yen attractive again if the global slowdown continues.

