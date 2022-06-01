Placeholder while article actions load

In late May, investors flush with cash and left with nowhere else to put it parked a record of more than $2 trillion overnight at the US Federal Reserve. Starting June 1, the Fed will begin draining that plus $3.3 trillion of bank reserves from its nearly $9 trillion balance sheet to put all of this money in motion -- a process it called quantitative tightening. While the central bank is leaning on facilities it created in recent years to contain ructions in US markets, there are still a number of ways this process could create turbulence.

1. Where did all this money come from?

Primarily from the unprecedented stimulus the Fed unleashed when the Covid-19 pandemic crashed the global economy in early 2020. Over the last two years, it bought roughly $4.6 trillion of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities through quantitative easing to keep longer-term interest rates low and stimulate the economy. Yet the process, also known as QE, created a wall of money that needed to get deposited somewhere, leading to ballooning bank reserves. As the Fed embarks on policy tightening, the hope was that lenders pass that liquidity along as credit to companies and households, spurring growth.

2. What about the money held by short-term investors?

Of the $4.6 trillion of assets in the money-market industry, roughly $4 trillion is invested with funds that are allowed to invest only in high-quality, short-term assets like Treasury bills or repurchase agreements. Those balances grew during the pandemic as the result of stimulus from the Fed and US Treasury. QE has left banks holding more cash than they’d like, so they continue to nudge depositors to place cash with money-market funds instead.

3. Why is so much money getting parked with the Fed?

The growth in cash sloshing around has coincided with a shrinkage in the pool of assets in which money-market funds can invest. The Treasury has been slashing its supply of bills since the end of 2020. While the Fed’s QE continued to add cash to the financial system, Washington’s late 2021 debt-ceiling drama and now unexpectedly robust tax receipts has left market participants in fierce competition for assets. Enter the Fed’s facility for overnight reverse repurchase agreements, where money funds can park up to $160 billion apiece and earn 0.80% -- more than about 0.70% for a one-month Treasury bill.

4. Quantitative tightening is about to begin. How does it work?

QT will reduce the supply of reserves as the Fed plans to roll over some of the bonds on its balance sheet at maturity without replacing it with other assets. If the amount of coupon-bearing debt maturing is less than that, it can fill the gap by not replacing some of its bills too.

The government will then “pay” back the maturing bond by subtracting the sum from the cash balance Treasury keeps on deposit with the Fed -- effectively making the money disappear.

5. How will it affect bank reserves?

To meet its spending obligations, the Treasury needs to replenish its cash pile by selling new debt. Normally, banks reduce their own reserves when they buy those securities, thus draining money from the system and undoing the impact of QE. This time, it’s not exactly clear how the larger flood of liquidity that’s been built up since March 2020 will clear.

6. How will it affect liquidity?

A consensus is emerging among Wall Street strategists that cash will drain faster from bank deposits than the Fed’s reverse repo facility, or RRP. The expectation is related to the stronger-than-expected tax receipts that boosted cash in the Treasury’s account at the central bank -- which operates like a checking account -- to nearly $1 trillion. When the Treasury increases its cash balance, it drains reserves from the system, and vice versa. After the government collected more than expected in income taxes in April, outstanding bank reserve balances dropped by a record $466 billion in the week ended April 20, consistent with analyst expectations for how QT will evolve.

7. What happens if excess cash leaves the banks faster?

If strategist expectations play out, one impact would be a rise in several short-term rates -- from the effective fed funds rate to repo -- as banks are forced to return to the market to borrow cash. It could also also draw money funds away from the RRP and back to the private market, where higher-yielding assets abound. A third scenario could be that banks become reluctant to add Treasuries or government agency mortgage-backed securities to their portfolios, just as the Treasury will need buyers for the securities it needs to sell. While Bank of America Corp. strategists don’t expect this to materialize until early 2023, they’ve acknowledged the risk of banks being short on funds sooner than expected, which would lift rates faster and push the Fed into adjusting its tools to incentivize institutions to hold reserves.

8. Is the impact on markets immediate?

No. If QT plays out as Wall Street expects, it will be a while before RRP becomes infrequently used. In fact, Barclays Plc strategist Joseph Abate thinks RRP balances could increase by $400 billion to $450 billion by year-end due to inflows into government-only money funds, an ongoing shortage of Treasury bills, and a private sector that’s unable to absorb the additional cash. Eventually, heavier bill issuance could be enough to lure balances from the Fed’s facility. In broader bond markets, the initial effects may not be evident until June 15, when $15 billion of Treasuries are set to mature and roll off the central bank’s balance sheet.

9. Is it time to worry about liquidity?

With bank reserves at about $3.3 trillion, we’re a long way from scarcity. Citigroup Inc. believes that point will come near the end of 2024, when reserves are expected to be somewhere around $2.5 trillion. Barclays and others estimate that a comfortable level of cash for banks is somewhere around $2 trillion. Investors will watch for any similarities to 2019, when a drop in reserves below the system’s comfortable level helped fuel a disruptive spike in repo rates, a keystone of short-term funding markets.

10. Can the Fed can prevent the repo market from imploding again?

The Fed has since created a permanent Standing Repo Facility, or SRF, where eligible banks can exchange securities for dollars. Policy makers have said the tool could facilitate a faster balance sheet runoff, with some even suggesting it could reduce the demand for reserves in the longer run. Still, it’s not clear whether the SRF will serve as a sign of reserve scarcity, a tool to intermediate in the Treasury market when conditions become precarious, or a ceiling to help control the Fed’s key benchmark interest rate.

11. What could stop QT in its tracks?

One scenario would be if bank reserves fall to the lowest comfortable level. Another would be if the economy tips into a recession, pushing the central bank to abandon policy tightening. The Fed may also pause QT if primary dealers prove unable to intermediate in the market, forcing the Fed to step in and buy securities. That has happened twice in recent years: once in 2019, when the monetary authority purchased Treasury bills to alleviate funding market dysfunction, and a second time in 2020, when bond markets seized up at the onset of the pandemic and left central bank with no choice but to buy Treasuries.

