Bitcoin’s been in the limelight for months but a frenzied crash and subsequent mini snap-back in its price in the course of a single day in May was remarkable even by its own volatile standards. The swings set Wall Street on edge, caused outages on major crypto exchanges and spurred angst among retail traders. Prices were buttressed by proclamations of support from digital-asset megafans like Elon Musk, the chief executive of Tesla Inc., and Cathie Wood of Ark Investment Management. Through it all, the hashtags #cryptotrading and #HODLing trended on Twitter and on search engines.