Jeffrey Clark, a former top Justice Department official who sought to involve the agency in Trump’s efforts to challenge the election results, has also been held in criminal contempt by the committee after refusing to answer many questions during a deposition, but the full House has not yet voted on that. Thompson has said that the committee is likely to invite the House Republican leader, Kevin McCarthy, for an interview -- he has acknowledged speaking to Trump on Jan. 6 as the Capitol was being breached -- and that he hopes former Vice President Mike Pence will voluntarily talk to the panel too. The committee also has asked for the voluntary testimony of House Republicans Scott Perry of Pennsylvania and Jim Jordan of Ohio; Perry is refusing and Jordan has not accepted as of yet, saying he has “real concerns” about the panel’s approach. The committee is also battling in court for hundreds of pages of official Trump administration records.