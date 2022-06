Placeholder while article actions load

The US House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the nation’s Capitol is aiming to prove that the violent attack was a direct result of former President Donald Trump’s false claims about a stolen election. Following a series of hearings that began on June 9, the committee of seven Democrats and two Republicans will report its findings sometime before the midterm elections on Nov. 8, likely in September at a final hearing. Trump and his Republican allies continue to call the probe a witch hunt focused on scoring political points.

1. What has the committee done?

It’s conducted more than 1,000 interviews and collected more than 100,000 documents, including emails and texts. At its first public hearing, in July 2021, it heard testimony from police officers at the Capitol who came under attack. It’s issued at least 99 subpoenas for witness testimony and document production; in four instances where the recipient hasn’t complied, the Democratic-controlled House has voted to pursue charges of contempt of Congress, with two of those cases leading to indictments.

2. What does the committee hope to learn?

Chairman Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, says the panel seeks to “tell the American people the full story of January 6th and ensure that nothing like that day ever happens again.” One focus is what role Trump and his advisers played in efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election -- which he lost to Democrat Joe Biden -- or to organize the events that preceded the storming of the Capitol while Congress was certifying Biden’s victory. Another is what explains the 187 minutes of inaction before National Guard troops and additional police were sent to the Capitol. Other areas of inquiry include whether any lawmaker gave a tour of the Capitol on Jan. 5 to members of the public casing the building for the next day’s incursion, and whether there were crimes or violations of campaign finance law in the funding of events to promote claims the presidential election had been stolen.

3. What has the committee learned?

At the June 9 hearing, held in primetime to maximize television viewership, the committee showed taped testimony in which former Attorney General William Barr says he told Trump there was no evidence of significant election fraud. Other footage revealed that Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, and former aides also say they didn’t believe claims about a stolen election. The committee produced accounts from Trump aides painting the former president as angry at his own advisers when they urged him to publicly urge the mob to stand down. Earlier, the committee released text messages sent or received by Trump’s White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, on Jan. 6 or in the days leading up to it. The texts, provided to the committee by Meadows, show members of Congress and others pleading for Trump to call on his supporters to stop the assault. Other texts show Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, advocating for invalidating the results of the 2020 presidential election. The committee revealed in March it had uncovered a more-than-seven-hour gap in White House telephone logs of Trump calls during the riot -- a period when lawmakers were urgently trying to get him to quell the mob. Thompson confirmed in January that the committee had inquired about a reported draft executive order -- never issued -- that would have directed the National Guard to seize ballot boxes used in the 2020 election.

4. Could the committee’s work lead to criminal charges?

Lawmakers aren’t law enforcement, and the Justice Department is already separately prosecuting more than 800 people for their actions at the Capitol. But the committee could send the Justice Department any evidence it believes shows additional criminal wrongdoing, via a so-called criminal referral. Thompson said on May 17 that the Justice Department had requested access to some of the committee’s interview transcripts. In legal filings on March 2, the committee suggested it may have evidence that Trump and his associates committed crimes -- including obstruction of an official proceeding, a felony that carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison -- in attempting to prevent Congress from certifying the 2020 election results. Committee investigators have information on strategies by Trump advisers to audit or impound voting machines in key 2020 election swing states, for instance.

5. How close might this get to Trump himself?

“Those who invaded our Capitol and battled law enforcement for hours were motivated by what President Trump had told them: that the election was stolen and that he was the rightful president,” the committee’s vice chair, Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming -- one of the panel’s two Republican members -- said during the June 9 hearing. “President Trump summoned the mob, assembled the mob and lit the flame of this attack.” She had previously said Trump “could have, at any moment, walked those very few steps into the briefing room, gone on live television, and told his supporters who were assaulting the Capitol to stop.” Not doing so, she said, was a “serious dereliction of duty.” Some panel members say they hope the evidence will increase pressure on the Justice Department to pursue criminal charges against Trump or his allies, but the department faces a high bar in charging any of them, due to the protected nature of presidential conversations.

6. Who hasn’t complied with the committee?

Former White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Dan Scavino, former trade adviser Peter Navarro and former Trump strategist Steve Bannon refused to comply with subpoenas seeking their testimony. So did Meadows, even as he initially complied with the committee’s request for text messages. Their matters were all referred to the Department of Justice for potential criminal prosecution. Bannon and Navarro were indicted; Bannon is set to go on trial in July on two counts of contempt, which can potentially carry a penalty of up to a year in jail plus a fine. The Justice Department told the committee that Meadows and Scavino won’t be indicted because they have been cooperating with the department -- though in exactly what way was not explained, Bloomberg reported. Also subpoenaed are five Republican House members, including the Republican leader, Kevin McCarthy. McCarthy resisted complying, challenging the committee’s legal standing. Trying to compel testimony from sitting members of Congress is legally complicated and underscores a key facet of the case: Lawmakers were participants in some of the events on Jan. 6 and have information germane to the probe.

7. Why the lack of cooperation?

In remarks echoed by other Republicans, McCarthy argues the committee is partisan and “not conducting a legitimate investigation.” Some of those refusing to cooperate cited Trump’s claim of executive privilege, the limited right of a president to decline requests from Congress and the courts for information about internal White House talks and deliberations. Longtime Trump confidante Roger Stone invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination. Trump’s onetime lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, said he invoked attorney-client privilege to refuse to answer some questions. Part of what could be motivating the resistance is a desire to delay the committee’s progress, since its clock it ticking. All 435 House seats will be on the ballot in November, and Democrats could lose their majority. Republicans have been clear that, should they gain House control at the start of 2023, they would shut down an investigation they view as a partisan waste of taxpayer dollars.

8. Why is the committee dominated by Democrats?

The Democrat-controlled House passed legislation to create the committee after Senate Republicans blocked the creation of an outside commission, independent of Congress, modeled on the one that investigated the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks. Then, when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi refused to seat two of McCarthy’s choices for the panel, he pulled his other picks. The two Republicans Pelosi named to the panel, Cheney and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, are both Trump critics who have become regular targets of attacks from within their own party.

