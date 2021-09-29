Work and play. For example, “Jane” creates a 3D avatar within Facebook or Microsoft Teams and uses it in virtual meetings. After work, she attends a virtual music show with friends and their avatars appear among the hundreds of little heads in the audience. The music finishes and the band says “don’t forget to buy a T-shirt!” Jane browses the designs at a virtual stall just as she would on Amazon, Asos or Taobao today, pays for one with cryptocurrency and wears it at the next day’s virtual meeting. A colleague asks to borrow it for his daughter to use that evening inside a Roblox game, and she lends it to him easily. This simple scenario involves corporate communication tools, live-event streaming, e-commerce and sharing something of value. But it only works if each provider builds its system in a way that makes assets such as avatars and shirts compatible and transferable.