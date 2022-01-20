Zuckerberg, for one. His company in 2021 planned to invest $10 billion in Reality Labs, the Meta division that makes hardware such as virtual-reality headsets. Computer-graphics chipmaker Nvidia Corp. wants its Omniverse platform to power some of the underlying framework for the metaverse, as does software-maker Unity Software. Video-gaming could be the first industry to make serious money from the metaverse. Microsoft’s planned $68.7 billion takeover of Activision would bring together massive gaming communities to create their own metaverses. “We believe there won’t be a single centralized metaverse and there shouldn’t be,” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said when the deal was announced in January. Tencent Holdings Ltd. has launched a parallel platform in China that follows rules set by the country’s state censors. Tencent also has registered a slew of metaverse-related trademarks for its own multi-purpose app QQ. TikTok-owner ByteDance Ltd. has plowed money into VR headset maker Pico and mobile game maker Reworld. Some mobile carriers are already creating their own metaverse platforms. There are even specialist consultancies such as U.K.-based Dubit to help companies move into the metaverse. And don’t forget payment providers and cryptocurrencies -- someone’s going to need to facilitate those cross-virtual-border transactions.