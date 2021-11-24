During their previous stint in power, the Taliban barred women from education, from work and even from leaving home without a male escort. This time, the group’s leaders signaled a softening of these policies, but it’s unclear how far changes will go. The Taliban no longer require women, when in public, to don the burka, a one-piece garment covering the face and body with just a mesh screen to see through. Instead they insisted on a headscarf and non-revealing clothing. In the first few months after the takeover, women were allowed to work for the most part only in the health and education fields. Girls were permitted to attend gender-segregated schooling up to the sixth grade, but generally not the higher grades. Women had access to some universities and not others. The Taliban included no women in their cabinet and disbanded the Ministry of Women’s Affairs. Many prominent Afghan women leaders either fled the country or went into hiding.