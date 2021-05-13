About 59% of American adults have received at least one shot, and 46% have received either both doses of a two-dose vaccine or the single-shot vaccine from Johnson & Johnson. The Covid-19 vaccine made by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE was cleared May 10 for use in children ages 12 to 15 years old, which will fuel the inoculation campaign. Still, just 35% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, and an entire population group -- children under age 12 -- doesn’t yet qualify for a shot. That has left some critics questioning whether the latest move by the typically cautious CDC was premature. Just weeks earlier, the agency had said fully vaccinated people could drop their masks but only when exercising, dining and socializing outdoors in small groups, as well as when gathering indoors with other fully vaccinated people.