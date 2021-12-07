Sure, we need to live with the virus. What’s not said enough is that this means being comfortable, or at least adapting to, uncertainty in central bank communication. These officials aren’t epidemiologists and they don’t know where Covid-19 is going. The hand-holding that’s characterized the past two decades is hard to justify, and shouldn’t be expected going forward.There will be some challenging moments as officials and investors adjust to this new paradigm. Policy makers are confronting elevated inflation that’s proving more stubborn than forecast and an on-again, off-again outlook for the recovery. Omicron looks like it will hurt activity and aggravate the supply chain bottlenecks that are keeping the pace of price increases uncomfortably fast. The International Monetary Fund recently foreshadowed cuts to its growth estimates and warned central bankers to be vigilant. It’s tempting to read last rites for forward guidance and a decent chunk of the messaging paraphernalia that determined policy at least since the 2008 fiasco and, arguably, since the turn of the century. How else to explain recent communication shocks in the U.S., Europe and Asia? Central bankers once invested so heavily in forecasting future actions that the data was almost secondary. The idea was to prevent the market upheavals that came with surprises. But those surprises have been notable lately. Data-dependency looks ascendant.