Americans didn’t follow that order, of course. The sides have kept contending. But this exalted view of the Supreme Court found influential adherents. In the 1990s, Kathleen Sullivan, then a professor at Stanford Law School and later its dean, suggested that one of the few outside checks on judicial decisions — the possibility of constitutional amendments to undo their effects when desired by a supermajority of the public — should be considered suspect. Such amendments were a kind of “mutiny against the authority of the Supreme Court.”