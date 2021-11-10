After almost two years of near-isolation, Hong Kong travelers may finally be able to travel quarantine-free to mainland China — one of the few places on earth that is hanging on to a Covid zero policy. In recent weeks, Hong Kong’s leaders have been taking steps to meet the expectations of mainland officials and iron out differences in their pandemic-control measures to start limited visits as soon as December. But any change to Hong Kong’s quarantine requirements for travelers from other destinations is likely at least half a year away.