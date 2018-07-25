Emmerson Mnangagwa, Zimbabwe’s president, poses for a photograph following an interview in Harare, Zimbabwe, on Thursday Jan. 18, 2018. Mnangagwa shows no bitterness toward Robert Mugabe, who he served as a right-hand man through the liberation war against Rhodesia and since independence in 1980, and still calls an “icon.” Photographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)

For the first time since white minority rule ended in 1980, Zimbabweans have voted in an election that didn’t feature Robert Mugabe on the ballot paper. After driving the southern African nation to economic ruin, Mugabe was forced to quit in November when the military briefly seized power and the ruling party, the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front, threatened to impeach him. His former deputy and successor, Emmerson Mnangagwa, was among 22 candidates to stand for the presidency on July 30. The only other strong contender was Nelson Chamisa, leader of the main opposition Movement for Democratic Change. While violence and intimidation marred Zimbabwe’s last three elections, this year’s contest has been mostly peaceful. Final results must be released by Aug. 4.

1. Has the election been free and fair?

Not according to the opposition. It says controls over the ballot papers were inadequate, dead and underage people were included on the voters’ roll, and the electoral commission is biased in favor of the ruling party. The commission has shrugged off the complaints, saying it’s complied with the law. Mnangagwa had vowed that the election would be credible and invited international observers to monitor the vote for the first time since 2002. Forty-five percent of 2,400 adults surveyed by research company Afrobarometer between June 25 and July 6 said they were concerned incorrect results would be announced, while 44 percent were worried about post-election violence.

2. Who’s likely to win?

It’s likely to be close but Mnangagwa probably has the edge, especially if there is foundation to the opposition complaints of foul play. Forty percent of respondents in the Afrobarometer survey said they would vote for the ruling party, 37 percent backed a seven-party alliance led by the MDC, 3 percent supported other parties, and the balance were undecided. A runoff election will be held on Sept. 8 if no candidate wins more than half the vote. There’s a chance that Mnangagwa could win the presidency, while the opposition secures the most seats in parliament, which would severely curtail his powers.

3. Would an opposition win be respected?

That’s difficult to say. In May, the Harare-based NewsDay newspaper cited Deputy Finance Minister Terence Mukupe as saying the military won’t let Chamisa rule the country. The Ministry of Information shot down the report, saying the comments, if accurate, were “reckless” and didn’t represent the government’s position. The military and police sided with Mugabe in previous elections and the opposition accused them of aiding efforts to rig the results. However, General Philip Valerio Sibanda, who was named commander of the armed forces in December, has a reputation for being apolitical. Forty-four percent of the respondents in the Afrobarometer poll said they feared the military won’t respect the results if the MDC wins. The security forces were placed on high alert ahead of the election, a precaution Home Affairs Minister Obert Mpofu said was necessary to avert violence and disruption.

4. What are Zimbabwe’s economic prospects after the election?

Whoever wins will face a mammoth task resuscitating a dysfunctional economy. In 2000, Mugabe’s government authorized the often-violent seizure of about 4,500 mostly white-owned commercial farms to redistribute to black citizens in a land-reform program that resulted in a collapse of agricultural output. Mass unemployment, emigration and hyperinflation followed. A cash crisis limits withdrawals from banks and the government’s ability to pay state workers on time. While rebuilding will take years, a credible election could unlock pent-up investment demand in agriculture and mining. The country was once known as an agricultural powerhouse, has the world’s biggest platinum reserves after South Africa and also has deposits of gold, coal and iron ore.

5. What’s the ruling party campaigned on?

Zanu-PF says it wants to attract $5 billion a year in foreign direct investment; last year Zimbabwe secured $289 million, according to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development. The ruling party has promised to respect property rights and maintain a stable and predictable business environment, though it also intends ensuring that the retail industry is reserved for indigenous people and forcing mineral producers to process part of their output within the country to create jobs. Its other pledges include ensuring the judiciary is transparent and independent and delivering 1.5 million homes over the next five years to address housing shortages.

6. How’s the opposition positioned itself?

The MDC-led alliance focused on the need to modernize the government, rebuild the country’s crumbling infrastructure, improve the health and education system and increase access to water and electricity. It says it would trim the size of the cabinet, sell off or close many state companies, introduce a flat corporate tax rate and enact new laws to encourage foreign investment and make it easier to do business. The MDC says it would compensate white farmers whose land was seized under Mugabe. It plans to scrap so-called bond notes that the government introduced to ease cash shortages, with a longer-term goal of joining a monetary pact with four countries that peg their currencies to South Africa’s rand.

• A Bloomberg story on what it will take to fix the mess in Zimbabwe and another on how the voting went.

• A photo essay on the election.

• The ruling party’s election manifesto.

• A QuickTake on how Mugabe lost his grip on power .

• An overview of the two leading presidential candidates.

--With assistance from Godfrey Marawanyika, Desmond Kumbuka and Anne Cronin.

To contact the reporters on this story: Mike Cohen in Cape Town at mcohen21@bloomberg.net;Brian Latham in Harare at blatham@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Karl Maier at kmaier2@bloomberg.net, Dulue Mbachu, Lisa Beyer

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.