It means many, though not all, federal government functions are suspended, and many, though not all, federal employees are furloughed. Services that the government deems “essential,” such as those related to law enforcement and public safety, continue. But defining “essential” is more art than science, with individual government departments -- and the political appointees who run them -- having a say over who comes to work and who stays home. In theory at least, a federal employee who works during a shutdown, but isn’t supposed to, could face fines or a prison term under what’s called the Antideficiency Act.