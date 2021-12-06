Incentives to enter the field are low. Caregivers, mostly women and disproportionately women of color, earn $12.12 an hour on average for watching children younger than 5 — wages so low that about half of them rely on public assistance, according to the Center for the Study of Child Care Employment at the University of California at Berkeley. Many reasons are given for the low wages in the face of high demand for child care. One big one is that looking after young children comes with a litany of regulations to ensure the programs are safe, the priciest of which is a child-to-staff ratio requiring one caregiver for every three or four infants, depending on the state. The sector gets little support from the U.S. government, which spends just over 0.3% of gross domestic product on early childhood education and care, compared with more than 0.7% on average among the 38 countries in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. And most of the U.S. spending is for public kindergarten, which starts at age 5. For care of children younger than that, the U.S. spends less than 0.2% of GDP, according to a 2020 study by the Economic Policy Institute, a think tank.