1. What’s the Tigray dispute about?
After taking office, Abiy set about consolidating power under his newly formed Prosperity Party. The TPLF, which had dominated the country’s ruling coalition since a Marxist regime was overthrown in 1991, refused to be amalgamated. Its leaders ignored a government directive to postpone regional elections because of the pandemic, and the federal parliament retaliated by halting direct budget support. Tigray’s leaders were also angered by the government’s attempt to reshuffle the military hierarchy stationed in their territory and a decision by the lower chamber of parliament to designate the TPLF a terrorist organization.
2. What sparked the fighting?
Abiy ordered a military incursion into Tigray in November 2020 after accusing forces loyal to the TPLF of assaulting a military base to steal weapons. The TPLF said the offensive was a preemptive strike because federal troops were preparing to attack its territory. Abiy declared a cease-fire in June, but the rebels demanded that government soldiers withdraw before they stopped fighting. They’ve seized control of Mekelle, the regional capital, as well as several other key towns.
3. What’s been the fallout?
The government hasn’t disclosed casualties, but opposition parties in February said at least 52,000 people had been killed. In July, the United Nations said more than 400,000 people in Tigray were experiencing famine conditions and another 1.8 million were on the brink. The government says those numbers are overstated and has rejected allegations from civil rights groups that it has obstructed efforts to dispense aid or that its forces have been party to widespread human rights violations.
4. What other countries are affected?
TPLF forces fired rockets into Eritrea, which dispatched troops to support Abiy’s forces. Tens of thousands of people fled the fighting into neighboring Sudan, with more than 45,000 remaining there at the end of June, according to the United Nations. A territorial dispute between Ethiopia and Sudan has exacerbated tensions and led to several deadly clashes. To boost its Tigray offensive, Ethiopia pulled back about 3,000 troops who’d been fighting an Islamist insurgency in Somalia, people familiar with the matter said. That raised concerns of a security vacuum across Ethiopia’s eastern border.
5. What’s the backdrop?
Africa’s oldest nation state, Ethiopia has long been plagued by discord among its more than 80 ethnic groups. The country was an absolute monarchy until the 1974 socialist revolution that deposed Emperor Haile Selassie. It became a multi-ethnic federation in 1991, when a TPLF-led alliance of rebels overthrew the Marxist military regime that followed Selassie. The Tigrayans, though comprising just 6% of the population, came to dominate national politics. After failing to quell three years of violent protests over the marginalization of other bigger communities, including the Oromo and Amhara, Hailemariam Desalegn quit as prime minister in 2018. The then-ruling Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front named Abiy, an Oromo, as his successor.
6. How has Abiy performed?
The prime minister’s rule started with a bang. He scrapped bans on opposition and rebel groups, purged allegedly corrupt officials and ended two decades of acrimony with neighboring Eritrea -- an initiative that won him the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize. He also put out the welcome mat for foreign capital to maintain momentum in one of the world’s fastest-expanding economies. His party won almost all the constituencies announced so far from a June 21 parliamentary election. Several of the main opposition parties boycotted the vote or were banned from competing. The election was postponed in Tigray and dozens of other constituencies because of unrest and logistical challenges. Examples of trouble beyond Tigray include:
• Violent protests after the June 2020 killing of popular Oromo musician Hachalu Hundessa claimed about 200 lives.
• Inter-communal fighting in the western Benishangul-Gumuz region left at least 140 people dead and drove more than 25,000 others from their homes in September. More than 100 were killed in December as the authorities struggled to contain Gumuz militiamen opposed to the presence of ethnic Amharas in the area.
• Ethnic conflict is simmering in the Amhara region, north of the capital Addis Ababa, that borders Sudan.
• Militia groups have carried out attacks and abductions in parts of the central Oromia region, home to the Oroma. A number of key opposition leaders, detained since July 2020, have held a hunger strike.
7. How are the country’s finances holding up?
Ethiopia’s $107 billion economy expanded by more than an eye-popping 9% a year for a decade through 2020 as investment flooded in. Yet Covid-19 has dropped the projected growth rate to about 2% in 2021, with the prospects of a quick rebound in investor sentiment dimmed by the current crisis. With its finances under strain, the government announced that it wants to restructure external debt (it holds $25 billion in total) under a Group of 20 program. But the U.S. government has imposed sanctions on Ethiopia over the Tigray violence and urged multilateral lenders to halt their engagement with Abiy’s administration, and a block on their funding could derail the nation’s plans to rework its obligations. S&P Global Ratings and Fitch downgraded Ethiopia’s debt rating, citing the restructuring, double-digit inflation and elevated political risks.
