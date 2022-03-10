1. How do sanctions affect Chelsea and its sale?

The U.K. government placed restrictions on the running of the club. No new tickets can be bought by spectators, the megastore and hotel at the ground’s stadium have been closed, no player transfers can go ahead and no player contracts may be renewed. There are also limits on how much the team can spend on travel and on hospitality for fans at home matches. Chelsea said it would commence talks with the government to try to make some amendments to these restrictions to enable it to complete the season, which runs until May 22. As for the planned sale of the club, the government said it wouldn’t be averse to that but wants to vet the process.

2. Why did Abramovich put the club up for sale?

In his March 2 announcement, Abramovich said a sale would be “in the best interest of the Club, the fans, the employees, as well as the Club’s sponsors and partners.” He said a foundation would donate the “net proceeds” of any sale for the benefit of all victims of the war in Ukraine. Abramovich was worth about $13.7 billion as of March 10, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

3. Why is this such a big deal?

Abramovich’s two-decade stewardship of Chelsea has been seen as a success on the field and off. He’s plowed money into Chelsea’s women’s team, which has been one of the best in Europe, and its youth academy, which has developed some of the stars of the current men’s squad, including Mason Mount and Reece James. Chelsea’s charitable arm has focused on combating anti-Semitism. During the pandemic, the club made hotel rooms within its stadium complex available to health-care workers. Before Abramovich took over, Chelsea, like some other English football teams, had a reputation for attracting racist fans, some of whom had booed the team’s first black player, Paul Canoville, in the 1980s; at the beginning of this season, Canoville was honored with the opening of a suite in his name at the club’s stadium.

4. How much might Chelsea cost?

KPMG values the franchise at about 1.9 billion euros ($2.1 billion). The sheer rarity of such a franchise could make it more valuable to some buyers, especially to, say, a sovereign wealth fund willing to take a long-term view on the investment. Chelsea is one of the top teams in Europe and plays in the English Premier League, which is by far Europe’s wealthiest in terms of revenue. Clubs in Europe tend to be bought for two to four times revenue, which makes them cheaper than their peers among American sports franchises. (Chelsea’s latest annual revenue was roughly 435 million pounds, though that period covered the pandemic, when fans were kept away from most matches.) Potential American owners worry about the additional risks they face in owning assets in Europe compared to a more regulated system in American sport, which include the possibility of their teams being relegated from one league to another, less-lucrative one, and the competition they face from teams such as Newcastle and Manchester City, which have huge financial resources. Another issue for some is Chelsea’s comparatively small stadium, which has a capacity of around 40,000. Redeveloping the stadium is difficult because it’s hemmed in by a cemetery and housing; relocating is tricky because of the Chelsea Pitch Owners, a nonprofit organization owned by fans, which has to approve any stadium move.

5. Who might buy the team?

There were around 20 potential bidders in the process as of the first week of March, according to a person interested in making an offer, who declined to be identified. It was unclear how many would actually proceed with formal bids. Josh Harris, co-founder of U.S. private equity firm Apollo Global Management Inc., was said to be exploring a bid as of March 8. So were Vivek Ranadivé, owner of the Sacramento Kings basketball team, and Woody Johnson, owner of the New York Jets football team and former U.S. ambassador to the U.K., the Financial Times reported. Sky News had earlier reported that the owners of the Chicago Cubs Major League Baseball team, the Ricketts family, were weighing an offer, as was property entrepreneur Nick Candy, a lifelong Chelsea fan. Top teams rarely change hands in the Premier League. The last to do so was Liverpool in 2010, when it was bought by the Boston Red Sox owner John Henry. The deal was brokered by Martin Broughton, ironically a big Chelsea fan, who was hired by Liverpool’s then owners to sell the club.

6. How quickly can a deal be done?

Before Abramovich was sanctioned, Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said a deal could be cleared as quickly as in 10 days, although realistically most deals take longer than that. The 305 million-pound takeover of Newcastle United by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund took more than a year to gain approval from the Premier League.

