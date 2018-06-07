Economic sanctions will be a key issue in negotiations between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. These tools of international diplomacy -- which can take the form of embargoes, travel bans, asset freezes, capital restraints and trade restrictions -- have been a core part of the “maximum pressure” the U.S. and its allies have been applying to force concessions from Kim’s regime on its nuclear-weapons program. North Korea is expected to require sanctions relief in return for the surrender of its nuclear arsenal. Some temporary respite might be needed just to let the June 12 Trump-Kim summit happen at all.

1. What sanctions are on North Korea?

United Nations sanctions started more than a decade ago with a focus on exports of military supplies and luxury goods and grew to include bans on exports of coal, iron ore, seafood and textiles. It’s also put asset freezes and travel bans on designated individuals and entities and mandated that all North Koreans working abroad must return home by late 2019. After U.S. President George W. Bush declared North Korea a threat to the U.S. in 2008, the U.S. imposed sanctions on select individuals and entities. Trump, in 2017, imposed a full trade and financial embargo that includes penalties for non-U.S. banks, companies and people that do business with North Korea. South Korea’s initial sanctions in 2010 banned most trade, most cultural exchanges and North Korean ships from South Korean waters. Japan and Australia also have sanctions on North Korea.

2. How are sanctions lifted?

The UN Security Council would have to vote on a proposal to lift specific UN resolutions. Five countries -- the U.S., China, Russia, Britain and France -- can veto such a measure, though that’s an unlikely scenario in the case of North Korea. As for U.S. sanctions imposed by presidential executive order, such as Trump’s September financial embargo, these can also be lifted by executive order. President Barack Obama signed such an order to end sanctions on Sudan in January 2017, with a proviso that the measures remain in place for 25 weeks to give Trump’s administration time to assess the situation. The sanctions were lifted in October.

3. Why is China’s role so important?

It accounts for 90 percent of North Korea’s trade. In 2017, Trump pressured China’s leaders to agree on sanctions on North Korea’s exporting of commodities such as iron ore, seafood and textiles. North Korea’s trade with China went down by more than 60 percent in the first quarter of 2018.

4. What’s been the effect of sanctions on North Korea?

That’s not easy to answer, as the Kim regime doesn’t publish economic statistics. Last year, North Korea declared that sanctions were causing a “colossal amount of damage” to its people and its development. A rising current account deficit caused by sanctions, and particularly from China’s participation in them, is known to be burning through the nation’s foreign currency reserves. The New York Times, in April, reported that because of the sanctions, some North Korean factories have closed for lack of raw materials, fishermen have deserted their boats and military units turned to to charcoal-engine vehicles or ox-driven carts for transport. On the other hand, recent visitors to the North say they saw few outward signs of economic distress or a report of past nationwide famines. Prices for staples such as rice have remained relatively stable, according to NK Daily, a website that tracks prices based on sources inside the country. Trump claims the “maximum pressure” campaign is what’s bringing Kim to the table.

5. What would it take to lift sanctions?

U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton advanced the hardline view that there would be no easing of pressure until North Korea achieves complete, verifiable, irreversible denuclearization, a high bar that’s sometimes shorthanded as CVID. That’s the standard that the U.S. enforced on Libya to pressure it to dismantle its nuclear-weapons program. U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis said North Korea must demonstrate “verifiable and irreversible steps to denuclearization,” which could be considered a slightly lower bar. But Trump himself injected some uncertainty by saying, after a meeting with North Korean envoy Kim Yong Chol, that he no longer wants to use the term “maximum pressure.”

6. How tightly are sanctions enforced?

Enforcement is a constant battle, and North Korea is known to have many tricks to get around the sanctions it faces. Trump, via Twitter, has suggested that China’s enforcement might be lapsing. The news website Daily NK published photos it claims show trucks carrying dried fish into China and female workers entering China, both of which would be violations of the sanctions. In other indications of China-North Korea business, China resumed regular flights between Beijing and Pyongyang on June 6 after a six-month hiatus, and new-home prices in the Chinese border city of Dandong, which are considered a barometer on how well sanctions are working, gained a record 2 percent in April from March. On a trip to Dandong late last month, Bloomberg reporters found that China was fully implementing sanctions even though optimism was growing that a detente could soon boost business.

7. What sanctions need to be lifted for the summit to happen?

Should host nation Singapore (or any other party) pick up the hotel bill for cash-strapped Kim to attend the summit, the payment would run afoul of U.S. Treasury Department sanctions and require a waiver from the Office of Foreign Assets Control, the Washington Post reported. The U.S. was expected to request waivers from Treasury and the United Nations for a range of payments associated with North Korea’s travel.

