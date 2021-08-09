Cuomo comes from a famous political family: His father, Mario, served three terms as New York governor from 1983 through 1994 and was often cited as a potential Democratic presidential candidate, though he never did choose to run. Andrew Cuomo has been a national political figure in his own right for almost 30 years, serving as secretary of housing and urban development under President Bill Clinton in the 1990s and as New York attorney general from 2007 until 2011, when he began the first of three terms as governor. He had started raising money ahead of a potential run for a fourth term in 2022. His detailed televised press conferences during the height of the coronavirus pandemic boosted his national profile, and he was mentioned at times as a possible Democratic presidential candidate in the future.