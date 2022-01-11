Since taking power in January 2021, Senate Democrats have faced pressure to end or modify the filibuster from their more liberal members, the more progressive wing of the House and outside activist groups. Even some moderate Democrats, including Minnesota’s Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, signed on to the idea when all 50 Republicans lined up against Biden’s $1.9 trillion pandemic relief and stimulus plan. But to alter the rules, all 50 Democrats in the chamber would have to vote in favor, with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the resulting tie. At least two centrist Democrats -- Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona -- have said they won’t go along. Manchin says the filibuster should be made more “painful” to use by requiring senators who invoke it to speak continuously. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell warned Democrats that if they were to eliminate the filibuster, Republicans would retaliate by making it harder to conduct even routine business in the chamber.