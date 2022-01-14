Since taking power in January 2021, Senate Democrats have faced pressure to end or modify the filibuster from their more liberal members, the more progressive wing of the House and outside activist groups. Even some moderate Democrats, including Minnesota’s Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, signed on to the idea when all 50 Republicans lined up against Biden’s $1.9 trillion pandemic relief and stimulus plan. But to alter the rules, all 50 Democrats in the chamber would have to vote in favor, with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the resulting tie. At least two centrist Democrats -- Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona -- have said they won’t go along. Sinema says the filibuster, and the 60-vote supermajority it enforces, protects the country “from wild reversals on federal policy” when control of Congress changes hands. Manchin says Senate rule by simple majority would “pour fuel onto the fire of political whiplash and dysfunction that is tearing this nation apart.”