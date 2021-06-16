On June 16, the Senate voted by unanimous consent to make Juneteenth the 11th annual national holiday on the federal calendar. Federal employees would be given June 19 -- or the Friday or Monday closest to it -- as a paid day off. The last holiday added to the federal calendar was to honor Martin Luther King Jr. on the third Monday of January. That was passed in 1983 after a 15-year effort, overcoming a final effort to block it by the late Jesse Helms, a North Carolina Republican. A proposal in 2020 by Senator John Cornyn, a Texas Republican, to make Juneteenth a holiday was blocked by Senator Ron Johnson, a Republican from Wisconsin, who objected to the cost. Johnson dropped his objection a year later. The House of Representatives planned to quickly take up the bill.