1. What is Juneteenth?
The holiday gets its name from June 19, 1865. That’s the day the Union army arrived in Galveston, Texas, to announce that all African-American slaves in the state were free in accordance with President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation. The state was the last in the Confederacy to receive word that the Civil War was over and that slavery had been abolished, and the last where the federal Army established its authority.
2. What’s been its significance?
As early as 1866, freed African Americans in Texas held a celebration on the date to commemorate the end of slavery. As Black families emigrated from the southern U.S. after the Great Depression, observance spread throughout the country. In 1968, shortly after Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination, his Poor People’s Campaign held a Juneteenth Solidarity Day, giving the holiday a new prominence in the civil rights movement.
3. Is it an official holiday?
In 1980, the Texas legislature made it an official state holiday. Currently, 46 states and the District of Columbia mark the occasion as a holiday or a day of observation. But the holiday was still little known enough in 2017 outside the Black community that the television show “Black-ish” could build an episode around how few of the show’s White characters had heard of it. The day is now recognized by 47 states and Washington, D.C., as an official state holiday or observance.
4. Why has it been gaining prominence?
In recent years, a number of Juneteenth commemorations were tied to themes raised by Black Lives Matter, a protest movement that was founded in response to police killings of African Americans. In 2020, the largest ever Black Lives Matter protests erupted around the nation in after George Floyd was murdered by a police officer in Minneapolis on May 25. The protests in early June led to wider than ever observance of Juneteenth.
5. What is Congress doing?
On June 16, the Senate voted by unanimous consent to make Juneteenth the 11th annual national holiday on the federal calendar. Federal employees would be given June 19 -- or the Friday or Monday closest to it -- as a paid day off. The last holiday added to the federal calendar was to honor Martin Luther King Jr. on the third Monday of January. That was passed in 1983 after a 15-year effort, overcoming a final effort to block it by the late Jesse Helms, a North Carolina Republican. A proposal in 2020 by Senator John Cornyn, a Texas Republican, to make Juneteenth a holiday was blocked by Senator Ron Johnson, a Republican from Wisconsin, who objected to the cost. Johnson dropped his objection a year later. The House of Representatives planned to quickly take up the bill.
6. Which companies made it a holiday?
The trend began in 2020 when Jack Dorsey made Juneteenth a formal company holiday at Twitter Inc. and Square Inc., both of which he leads. Vox Media Inc., Nike Inc., the New York Times, J.C. Penney Co., Qatalyst Partners, Spotify Technology SA and Quicken Loans and the National Football League all followed suit, while Facebook Inc. canceled meetings that day for a “day of learning” about the experience of Black Americans. MasterCard gave employees the day off and encouraged them to educate themselves about the history of racism in America or volunteer with a civil rights organization.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.