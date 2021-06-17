The trend began in 2020 when Jack Dorsey made Juneteenth a formal company holiday at Twitter Inc. and Square Inc., both of which he leads. Vox Media Inc., Nike Inc., the New York Times, J.C. Penney Co., Qatalyst Partners, Spotify Technology SA and Quicken Loans and the National Football League all followed suit, while Facebook Inc. canceled meetings that day for a “day of learning” about the experience of Black Americans. MasterCard gave employees the day off and encouraged them to educate themselves about the history of racism in America or volunteer with a civil rights organization.