Blue-collar workers, who make up the majority of the UAE’s expatriate population, sometimes suffer dire living situations and risky working conditions. Then there’s sponsorship. The government requires all foreign workers to be sponsored by their employers before they can start work. Expatriate men can thereafter sponsor their families but only if they earn a minimum of 4,000 dirhams ($1,089) a month or 3,000 dirhams including company accommodation. Expatriate women can in some cases sponsor their spouses and children but generally under stricter rules than for men. Education is expensive, with private schools charging as much as 60,000 dirhams a year, as is medical care. And although the country has made it theoretically possible to acquire citizenship or long-term residence visas, the rules are vague, with only a few people said to have done so. Retirees are expected to leave the country unless they can show a steady income. Another downside is the UAE summer, when temperatures can reach 120 degrees Fahrenheit (49 degrees Celsius). Most worryingly of all, the UAE is still fighting a war in neighboring Yemen, recently suffering several missile and drone attacks launched by Yemen’s Houthis and prompting the U.S. to issue a travel warning.