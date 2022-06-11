Placeholder while article actions load

Critics and historians have long nitpicked “All the President’s Men,” Alan J. Pakula’s splendid 1976 thriller about how the Washington Post’s reporting on the Watergate break-in helped topple a president. Now, with the 50th anniversary of the June 1972 burglary looming, a new concern is being raised: that by failing to mention the late Barry Sussman, the editor who led the Post’s investigation, the film helped create in the public mind a misunderstanding of the history.

“That Sussman was omitted from the story” — writes media critic Tom Jones at Poynter — is the movie’s “one flaw.” As a result of the omission, the Atlantic points out, the journalists who were called at the time “the Watergate Three” have gone down in history as “the Watergate Two.”

It is a tragedy that Sussman, who died earlier this month, has been forgotten. But as a sometime historical novelist, I wonder whether blaming the movie is entirely fair. Films will never get history right in the same way that we expect scholars to get history right. The genre will necessarily trim away some characters and events, emphasize others, and add imagined scenes and dialogue, all to meet the standards of the genre.

There might be reason to worry when a film’s version of events is more memorable — even when it is wrong. But concerns about how movies re-imagine the past are hardly new. In 1935, Louis Gottschalk, a historian at the University of Chicago, sent a letter to the head of MGM begging for accuracy: “If the cinema art is going to draw its subjects so generously from history, it owes it to its patrons and its own higher ideals to achieve greater accuracy.”

Fair enough. But there’s no one answer to the question of how faithful to the past a movie must be, and in what way.

Consider a film’s appearance. If what’s onscreen claims to be historical drama, the look and feel matter. The best epics have long been lauded for their attention to detail. In 1939, the Boston Globe praised Cecil B. DeMille for engaging experts while making “Union Pacific” to ensure that the film be accurate “in everything seen on screen from the biggest set to the merest shoe button.”

Still, looks aren’t everything. That same year, “Gone With the Wind” was praised for its close attention to historical detail, but about the only thing the film got right about actual events was that the South did indeed lose the Civil War. Its vision of race was particularly pernicious. The error matters. The “historical” film “Birth of a Nation” has been shown to harden anti-Black prejudice. One suspects that a contemporaneous study of “Gone With the Wind” — which still holds the record for the highest box office gross, adjusted for inflation — would have produced a similar result.

True, the film reflects a view shared by many a scholar of the day. But that was part of the problem. Writes the historian Kathryn M. Silva: “[I]f ‘accuracy’ is taken to mean fidelity to a widely accepted narrative of history, then prejudices that are part of that narrative can be perpetuated uncritically.”

In better hands, a movie can use a fictional point of view to illuminate a larger history. No one imagines that a real Captain John H. Miller ever led a small detachment on a 1944 mission to locate a Private James Francis Ryan in wartime France. Yet Steven Spielberg’s brilliant film about the search has been described by scholars and veterans alike as bringing home the reality of D-Day in a way that nothing else ever quite has.

Spielberg’s oeuvre also illustrates a second way that a fictionalized story can be good history. His masterful “Lincoln,” released in 2012, was criticized by some in the academy, probably too much. Whatever the project’s flaws, as historian Louis Masur points out, it provides a vital corrective to years of portrayals of the 16th president as vacillating ineffectually on the central issue of slavery. The abolitionist Lincoln onscreen is the Lincoln on which modern scholarship has converged.

And of course, a movie’s pretensions matter too. Nobody comes away from “Forrest Gump” persuaded that the Watergate burglars were caught because the eponymous everyman happened to call building security.

All of which brings us back to “All the President’s Men.” It’s sad that the film’s success helped erase Sussman from history. Yet it’s hardly the fault of Pakula’s film if half a century after the Watergate break-in, errors have crept into collective memory. Instead, we should perhaps blame ourselves, for not honoring our shared civil obligation to get history right. Even today, sometimes the only way to do that is to pick up a book.

Stephen L. Carter is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. A professor of law at Yale University, he is author, most recently, of "Invisible: The Story of the Black Woman Lawyer Who Took Down America's Most Powerful Mobster."

