1. What will the lockdown be like?

It’s not yet clear, but domestic media reports have indicated it may not be the strictest version, where residents aren’t allowed out of their homes at all.

According to local news outlet HK01, a limited four-day lockdown will be imposed at the start of a compulsory Covid-19 testing blitz between March 26 and April 3. Residents will have to stay at home for the first four days of the nine-day testing period, except from going to pharmacies or supermarkets, HK01 said. The population will be screened three times, Sing Tao Daily and other media including the South China Morning Post reported. The government is still deciding how widespread the lockdown will be and whether to halt public transport, according to the SCMP.

Core businesses such as the stock exchange will be exempted, according to Sing Tao. In a statement March 1 confirming the government is assessing “possible arrangements” for a lockdown, it said Hong Kong’s status as an international financial center would be taken into consideration in the mass testing. Those who provide “necessary and emergency services,” including tens of thousands of civil servants, cannot be grounded, the city’s leader, Chief Executive Carrie Lam, said on Feb. 28. The government is considering other exceptions for police and frontline medical workers, and for such activities as going out for groceries and seeing a doctor, said Albert Au, principal medical and health officer of communicable disease at the Hong Kong health department.

2. Will it really happen?

Besides what’s popped up in local media reports, Hong Kong’s leaders have already been hinting about the possibility of a lockdown. Two weeks after insisting there were no plans for a “wholesale lockdown,” Lam changed tack at her Feb. 28 briefing. Citing health experts, she said limiting people’s movements is one of the most effective ways to curb community transmission while officials are carrying out city-wide testing. Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan told a radio program the government wouldn’t rule it out. Au said many details related to the testing effort remain unconfirmed, but authorities would give residents time to prepare once they iron out a plan. Adding impetus is a surge in deaths to eight per 1 million people over 10 days through Feb. 28, one of the world’s highest rates, with the under-vaccinated elderly population bearing the brunt.

3. What does Hong Kong want to achieve?

Like China, Hong Kong is one of the last places in the world still striving for Covid Zero, with harsh border restrictions and social-distancing rules in place aimed at containing or eliminating the virus. The approach worked for the majority of the pandemic, until omicron arrived and broke through Hong Kong’s defenses. At the beginning of the outbreak, officials hoped the virus could be contained by isolating every infected person and their close contacts. But the approach quickly proved futile as the virus spread like wildfire and the city soon ran out of hospital beds and quarantine units. While the government is scrambling to create more isolation capacity using hotels and public housing estates, and is seeking China’s help to build makeshift hospitals on eight sites, it’s also coming to terms with the reality and allowing some infected residents to isolate at home. Now they are trying to claw back lost ground. Officials hope the mass testing -- a measure used successfully on the mainland, though when cases are much lower -- will help them identify every infection hidden throughout the city, while the lockdown stops the virus from spreading further during the operation. Beijing has been pushing for Hong Kong to implement a lockdown for some time, but officials were resistant, people familiar with discussions between the two sides told Bloomberg News.

4. Will it work?

To leaders of Hong Kong, this approach is their best bet, but it will be difficult. One challenge is isolation capacity: The number of people projected to be in seven-day isolation in mid-March is more than 322,000, according to modeling by researchers at the University of Hong Kong, while the government had only identified some 70,000 potential isolation units. A lockdown could also trigger social turmoil given the city’s sensitive political climate, where whole families are often crowded into tiny apartments, some without kitchen facilities. Mistrust of the government is widespread after the anti-Beijing unrest in 2019, which saw months of violent conflict between protesters and the police. In any case, it may not be necessary because the outbreak is projected to naturally ease in two months, with daily infections falling to just 211 by the end of April, according to the HKU study. Still, given Hong Kong is yet to have experienced an outbreak of this magnitude, and didn’t prioritize vaccinating its older people, the death toll from this wave is likely to be high, despite the city’s efforts over the past two years.

5. How have other places in the world carried out lockdowns?

China was the first to impose one in Wuhan in early 2020, and since then it has sporadically implemented some of the world’s strictest stay-at-home orders to rein in flare-ups. The nine-day lockdown being considered for Hong Kong would be relatively short, raising questions about its outcomes. Near the end of 2021, the central Chinese city of Xi’an banned more than 13 million residents from leaving their homes for a month without a special excuse, triggering a shortage of food and medical care. Families were told to designate one person to go out every other day for necessities. Rules are more relaxed in other places. Last year, Sydney, Australia imposed a lockdown of almost four months, where residents could go out to shop for necessities, exercise and carry out essential activities. They could also get takeout items like coffee. In Europe and other places that deployed pandemic lockdowns, residents were still allowed out to shop for groceries and exercise, with some exceptions.

